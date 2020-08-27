The state on Thursday granted parole to James Taylor, one of two men who murdered Illinois State Police Trooper Layton Davis on March 18, 1976, during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Effingham.
Effingham Deputy Police Chief Kurt Davis, the slain trooper's grandson, attended the hearing in Springfield.
"There was a lot of talk about how he served his time and he deserves to have freedom," said Davis, who was inspired by his grandfather to join law enforcement. "We just reiterated to them that although he spent his 44 years in prison, our family still will never get back the time lost with my grandfather. That's something he took away from us that we can't get back."
The Illinois Prisoner Review Board paroled Taylor with eight members in favor and five against. Eight is the minimum number of votes needed for parole. It rejected parole for Aaron Hyche, who fired the shot that killed Trooper Davis, with 11 members voting against and two in favor.
"You have to accept it," said Deputy Chief Davis, who has been a police officer for nearly 20 years. "There's no choice but to accept it. That doesn't mean you have to be happy about it. The family will forge on as we have for the last 44 years. At this point, we have to be grateful Mr. Hyche did not get paroled. He'll spend at least another year in prison."
Hyche is eligible for another parole review next year.
"They talked about the fact he'd already done 44 years, and he's now 70 years old," Davis said, referring to the board's discussion of Taylor. "And of course they talked about the cost to the state of housing inmates. All the little trivial things, but no real reason. I feel the only reason Hyche did not get parole is because he's the one who pulled the trigger.
"I think what they forget is that had Mr. Taylor not been holding my grandfather down, the outcome could have been different," Davis added. "Because he was pretty much defenseless. And actually one of the board members reiterated to the board that Mr. Taylor was actually kneeling with both knees on my grandfather's arm, and that arm contained my grandfather's service revolver, and that he was preventing my grandfather from being able to defend himself against both of the men. Apparently that didn't matter to the board — or eight of them, anyway."
Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler had asked community members to write the board in opposition to parole. Kibler said the board received a stack of such letters.
"It's very disappointing that parole was granted to Taylor," Kibler said. "I feel like it's insulting to the current and former members of law enforcement, the Davis family, and to Anna Mae."
Anna Mae Feldhake was returning from classes at Lake Land College when she was taken hostage in her vehicle by Taylor and Hyche.
Now Anna Mae Willenborg, the Teutopolis resident did not attend the parole hearing. But she submitted a letter asking that parole be denied for both men. During a recent press conference in Effingham, she vividly recalled that day.
“They said they were going to dump me out in the woods, so their killing spree hadn’t been over yet," she said. "When the police started shooting at us, they told me to sit up so that I would get the bullet instead of them. They had no respect for life whatsoever. I can’t imagine that would change,”
Kurt Davis feels for Willenborg.
"While we've been dealing with the loss of a loved one, she's still living with the nightmares from the last 44 years," he said. "She had a difficult time and I know it still bothers her and I know she still has trauma from it and still thinks about it."
As a police officer, Davis has seen many people who have been affected by senseless crime. As the grandson of someone senselessly murdered, he understands their pain.
"I remember as a kid, my grandmom buying me and my brother the first guns we ever had, when we were about 13 years old," he said. "She gave them to us for Christmas."
"Your grandfather would have wanted to buy you guys your first guns," she told them. "He's not here to do it, so I'm going to do it."
Davis paused for a moment after describing that memory.
"It's things like that the parole board just doesn't understand," he said quietly.
