EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Park District is struggling to get a handle on vandalism incidents this fall at park facilities.
While Executive Director Jeff Althoff said the parks have regular incidents of property damage and hooliganism, Althoff noted the summer was a welcome reprieve from that compared to past years.
That changed much like the leaves at their three facilities, with the partitions in a bathroom at Community Park being torn down and a urinal being damaged at Hendelmeyer Park, among other occurrences. Althoff also reported incidents in which trash cans were emptied, leaving days of garbage on the ground, along with appearances of spray-painted graffiti on the walls.
He doesn’t believe these are major incidents, but he said it is a hassle for the district to try and clean up after the mess that some people have made.
“(It’s) definitely a lot of little things and it’s definitely time-consuming,” Althoff said. “We have to go re-pick up all the trash and make these repairs.”
The district can clean up the facilities in about half a day. The challenge, Althoff said, is finding the parts that are needed in order to properly fix things like a bathroom urinal or partition.
“You have to go find a urinal that fits it and remove the old one,” Althoff said.
However, there are times where it can take longer, such as when bathroom walls need to be repainted, which Althoff said can take several days.
“Sometimes, you’re putting a couple of coats (of paint) up,” Althoff said.
The cost to the park district varies, depending on how many hours people work in order to fix the problems.
“When you’re paying a couple of guys $20 an hour and they’re spending a chunk of their day out there picking things up that they shouldn’t have to be doing, it does cost us some (money),” Althoff said. “If I had to guess, we spend a few thousand dollars a year just on vandalism issues.”
Althoff gives credit to the Effingham Police Department for being prompt and easy to work with when it comes to dealing with those issues. Still, he says that it can be difficult to get a handle on it.
“They do a good job,” Althoff said. “They’ve got their hands full, but they do a great job of helping us out and patrolling the parks, but it’s just that they’re kids and this stuff happens. We’re just trying to do what we can to deter it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.