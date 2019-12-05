EFFINGHAM — A public hearing was held Wednesday for bond sales that will allow the Effingham Park District to make more improvements.
Park Board President Russ Sehy opened the public hearing, which no one attended, for input on the proposal to sell bonds of up to $625,000 for 2020 fiscal year.
Park District Executive Director Jeff Althoff was absent from the meeting but said earlier in an email that the biggest bulk of the money, $490,000, will go toward debt certificates on the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex.
Dr. Richard E. Workman, founder of Heartland Dental Care, provided $6 million to help make the project possible, after years of planning and talking about such a facility being a part of Effingham. The $15 million facility opened in February 2016.
The remainder, $135,000, will be used to make repairs and improvements to ball diamonds, tennis courts and other areas within the park district, Althoff said prior to the meeting.
Sehy said during the public hearing the district wants to use the funds to fix the fencing at Evergreen Park and repair the tennis courts.
This is a 13.6 percent increase from the $550,000 bond sales request for 2019. In 2018, the district asked for $500,000. This is an annual request that is routinely paid for within the year.
The board will vote on the bond sales next month.
Workman complex General Manager Patti Smith reported that in November regular memberships were at 1,901, compared to 1,823 the previous month. Silver Sneakers and Prime memberships increased a little from 478 last month to 485 in November. Individually, total number of members is 5,094, compared to 5,009 in October.
Smith added that November’s non-members free classes was a hit. In November, 2,799 participants were counted in class attendance, compared to October during which 1,272 attended the membership classes, which were not free. In her report, she said there have been two additional personal trainers hired, Angie Brown and Holly Siegrist.
Coming soon at the Workman complex is a New Year’s Challenge, “Climbing Mount Everest.” This is a six-week challenge with teams of five. Each team member will be required to complete five days of 30 minutes of intentional exercise to advance in each camp. There will be weekly challenges along the way. Teams will earn points for those challenges they complete. Cost for members will be $40, and for non-members, $80.
In other matters, the board approved annexation of several properties: Golden Fields Development, Bob and Kelly Willenborg on Mini Hills Drive, Chris A. Koester property on Rickelman Avenue, and Ryan and Stephanie Mitchell on Willow Street.
