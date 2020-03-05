The Effingham Park District Board this week heard a brief update on the status of the Evergreen Bark Park.
Director Jeff Althoff said organizers for the dog park are still fundraising to build the 2-acre park, to be located to the east of Harmony Playground.
“We’re still in the early stages of raising money yet. I think they’ve got a few events planned coming up before too long to hopefully get it coming in,” Althoff said. “There’s a little bit of money raised. I think there’s over $10,000 raised. Our goal is $150,000 only because we are wanting to make it truly accessible to keep in theme with the (Harmony) Playground, and to do that, we’d be spending over about $80,000 in concrete to pave a path.”
The park will be split into two areas, one for small dogs and one for large dogs. The large dog area will encompass 1.6 acres of the park land, with the remainder of the park dedicated to the smaller dogs.
In March of last year, a competition was held for the naming of the park. There were 225 submissions for the contest that were narrowed down in a bracket-style competition.
Meanwhile, the board heard from Workman Sports and Wellness Complex general manager Patti Smith on facts and figures for the facility from the month of February.
Smith said the total memberships were up from January, with 2,621 memberships resulting in 5,285 members overall.
Smith said some members have expressed concerns over people utilizing the facility without scanning their membership cards or purchasing a guest pass. She said she has added a staff member for the evening shift and limited the number of entryways to help combat the issue.
The recreational pool at the center is being drained, cleaned and refilled with new water, Smith said. The lap pool has developed a leak, which was scheduled to be repaired by Universal Leak out of Indiana on March 6.
Also in the works is an online training package to be used in conjunction with the complex’s app or the Mind Body app.
In other matters, Althoff told the board that sign-ups for spring and summer park district programs are starting to trickle in. He said for the district’s Adventure Camp program, he expects at least 100 children to attend.
Althoff said that Sarah Bush Lincoln donated $15,000 toward a scoreboard at the Evergreen Hollow Park ball diamonds. The company’s name will appear on the scoreboard as well.
