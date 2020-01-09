EFFINGHAM — Effingham Park District approved Wednesday a 13.6 percent jump in its annual sale of bonds that could mean a slight increase for taxpayers.
The Effingham Park District asks for funding through its annual sale of bonds and that money is paid back the same year. The funds collected are used to make improvements at the parks and pay the debt on the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex.
Last month, nobody attended a public hearing on the proposed bonds sale.
The board will be working with the First National Bank of Waterloo and will pay an interest rate of 1.45 percent on the bonds, said Russ Sehy, board president.
The total bond sale amount has been gradually increasing the last few years. In 2018, the district asked for $500,000. In 2019, it requested $550,000. In 2020, the amount requested is $625,000, which is scheduled to be paid off this year.
Park Board Treasurer Anita Broom said the $75,000 more in bond sales equates to .026 percent increase in the park district’s portion of the property tax bill.
She added that on property valued at $100,000 it would reflect about an $8 increase for the park district on the tax bill. But she said the Equalized Assessed Value of property in the district is expected to increase, which should help keep the increase low.
Park Board Director Jeff Althoff was absent from Wednesday's meeting, but had previously said in an email that the bulk of the money, $490,000 annually, goes toward the Workman complex. About $135,000 will go toward making improvements such as to the Evergreen Park for baseball diamond fencing and scoreboard; replacing some of the signs at park entrances; and for repair and paint to the Evergreen Park tennis courts.
He said that there is 10 years remaining on the complex’s debt, which was also funded with Dr. Workman’s $6 million and another $3 million from the community’s donations. Still, another $6 million is being paid through debt certificates.
In another matter, the board heard from the director of the Workman complex.
Patti Smith, general manager, said the sports complex collected 142 new memberships in December, bringing the current regular memberships to 2,051. The Silver Sneakers/Prime memberships jumped up by 1, compared to November, setting that membership number at 486. There are 89 memberships that are frozen or suspended.
Collectively, the total memberships are 2,626. Total number of members is up from 5,094 in November, to 5,212 in December.
Gift certificates for memberships were offered this year and 65 were sold, with the majority being six-month family memberships. Other gift certificates sold were 1-, 3- and 12-month memberships.
Smith said the complex has added two new fitness classes in December. A new instructor has been added to the program’s curriculum and a new personal trainer has been hired. She said the gym sold college break passes, which four were utilized Dec. 15-Jan. 15. The gym received some new equipment in December, as well. A lifeguard certification class will be held in January.
“Climbing Mount Everest, our New Year’s Challenge has been rolled out,” said Smith. “We have 13 teams currently participating, and the enrollment is still open for those who want to join late.”
In other matters, the board:
- Approved a 3 percent pay raise for regular full-time employees.
- Reviewed a compiled “wish list” of future projects to be done at Hendelmeyer, Community and Evergreen parks. The list includes a variety of possible future projects, including parking lot improvements, new bleachers at the diamonds, fence work, new press boxes and some erosion control work.
