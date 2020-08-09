EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Park Board has annexed into the park district properties on the north end of Effingham, following suit with the city.
Park District Director Jeff Althoff said that in recent months the Effingham City Council annexed into city limits five parcels on the north side of Interstates 57 and 70, between Charlotte and North Fourth streets. He said when the city council annexes a property, the park district also annexes the property to be included in the district.
This property is part of the city’s recently approved Interstate North Business District. Ford Avenue will expand to connect with North Fourth Street, and the area will possibly be developed with retail, commercial and industrial facilities.
The board also approved annexing into the district a parcel along Rickelman Avenue across from Heuerman Bros Trucking LLC.
Meanwhile, the board also heard an update from Althoff on some fall sports programs. Althoff said this year’s flag football and soccer leagues have been canceled per the state’s sports guidelines.
“As far as soccer and flag football, we were planning on doing them and were getting ready to put schedules together and try to get teams together,” Althoff said. “Then, the state came out with the recommendation saying that they consider those two things medium risk and that they can practice at a safe distance but can have no competition and no competitive games. That kind of ruled us out.”
The state guidelines, released at the end of July, rank sports in three risk levels: Higher, medium and lower. Those rankings were dictated by the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play.
The guidelines cover all sports from school based to park district to recreational. They do not, however, cover college and professional sports.
Althoff said that the park district summer baseball and softball leagues are wrapping up just before school starts in coming weeks. Those seasons were shortened by nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Althoff also told the board that the district’s summer Adventure Camp has been extended a week to Aug. 21. He said the extension will accommodate Unit 40 students who will start the school year about a week after some other area schools.
Also scheduled for the park district is resurfacing and repainting of the tennis courts at Evergreen Hollow Park, Althoff said.
The board also heard from Workman Sports and Wellness Complex Director Patti Smith that memberships at the fitness center were down. The center recently reopened in phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.
When the complex closed in March, Smith said it suspended memberships so members would not have to pay during the closure. In mid-July, memberships were removed from suspended status, but Smith said some members chose to terminate their memberships or remain on an open-ended suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sixteen memberships were terminated; Smith said five went to another facility because of the center’s closure, two built a home gym, three moved out of the area and six did not feel comfortable coming back during the pandemic.
There were 41 members who opted for the open-ended suspension option, Smith said.
Smith said indoor fitness class attendance has been small since they resumed June 29, but that is typical for the summer months. She said two basketball camps and swim lessons have been canceled, and the Junior NBA season is postponed until October.
Smith said staff is currently working on painting and repairing the family locker rooms at the complex.
