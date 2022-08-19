The Unit 50 board reassured Teutopolis parents this week that the addition of a softball facility and other improvements to the district’s athletic facilities are in the works.
The board met Monday to hear updates and reports on the state of the district just a day before the start of the 2022-23 school year. Some district parents voiced their concerns and frustrations regarding the “unacceptable” state of the school’s grounds, and the district’s failure to provide the school’s female athletes with the same facilities as its male athletes.
The board is being pressured to move forward with plans to build a softball facility for the district after a concerned parent spoke before the board about what she describes as a significant disparity between the school’s male and female athletic programs.
Carrie Copple, a parent and aide at Teutopolis Grade School, addressed the board regarding what she sees as a significant disparity between the district’s softball and baseball facilities. She placed the blame on the board, criticizing members for their “complacency”.
“My case in point is Unit 50 provides its male athletes with baseball fields at both the junior high and high school, whereas Unit 50 provides no softball fields for its female athletes,” Copple said.
Copple claims this disparity between the boys’ and girls’ athletic facilities is in violation of Title IX, which prohibits any discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity at schools that receive federal funding.
“After all, the educational and athletic opportunities available to our daughters have vastly increased since Title IX legislation became law in 1972. That evolution however, has stagnated,” she said.
Copple reminded the board that she made a similar request for a softball facility 16 months ago, but to no avail. She’s considering legal action to pressure the board to act.
“If no course of action is in place in the near future, I will be forced to file a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights,” she said.
Board members reassured Copple and other parents that they are indeed working toward solving these problems. The board plans to partner with the local park board president to discuss ways in which the school district can improve its current athletic facilities and begin working on a softball facility. They also plan to use these meetings to help the board reassess some of their spending on items, such as lights for the district’s athletic fields.
“Nothing’s really off the table,” said Unit 50 Board Secretary Chandler Hewing.
Other school districts in the area, including Effingham and Dieterich, say they have not heard any complaints nor have any issues with any type of disparity between their boys and girls athletic facilities.
“I’m not aware of any disparity or any of those concerns here,” said Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Andrew Johnson.
According to Dieterich Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson, this is due to district efforts to keep their male and female sports programs “as equitable as possible,” whether it be with regards to supplies, equipment, or facilities. The district also has its own softball facility, something Unit 50 is still working towards.
In other matters, the Unit 50 board:
• Approved a motion to set the district’s budget hearing for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. It approved the tentative budget, which is available for public review on the district’s website.
• Approved a resolution to continue with existing hazardous bus routes.
• Approved the review of the district’s Safe Return to School Plan recommendations.
• Authorized the contribution of $20,000 to the Band & Fine Arts Boosters for new band uniforms.
• Discussed the district goal setting sessions that were held last month and scheduled a final parent, community, and staff listening session for August 30 at 6 p.m. in the Jr. High School Cafeteria. The Board will hold a Special Meeting on Sept. 7 to review listening session feedback and to formulate district goals.
• Authorized a bonus payment to current employees for services rendered from 2021-22: full-time employees are to receive $1,000, part-time employees, $500, and stipend employees will receive $250.
• Approved the resignation of Teutopolis High School Counselor Kyla Hall.
• Approved the internal movement of Lori Mette from Teutopolis High School Special Education Teacher to Teutopolis High School English Teacher.
• Approved the hire of Billy Martin as Teutopolis Junior High School Baseball Volunteer.
• Approved the hire of Jennifer Swingler as bookkeeper effective August 1, 2022.
• Approved the hire of Minda Tarr as Teutopolis Grade School Custodian effective July 25, 2022.
• Approved the hire of Sarah Wendt as Teutopolis Grade School Interventionist.
• Approved the hire of Kelsey Hutmacher as Teutopolis High School Special Education Teacher.
• Approved the hire of Rachel Habing as Teutopolis High School Volunteer Assistant Cross Country Coach.
• Approved the hire of Antonio Munoz as Teutopolis High School Volunteer Assistant Volleyball Coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.