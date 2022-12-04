EFFINGHAM — The streets of downtown Effingham were flooded with residents Saturday night for the city’s first lighted Hometown Christmas parade.
The large crowds didn’t slow down the festivities thanks, in part, to Patty Winn of Effingham, who greeted residents and directed traffic near the holiday celebration.
Dressed from head to toe in an elaborate red and green Christmas ensemble, Winn seemed to embody the Christmas spirit Saturday. She smiled and waved to passing vehicles while ensuring the safety of the many locals who made their way through downtown Effingham.
“I’m Patty Winn, but today I’m Peppermint Patty,” Winn said.
Winn was born and raised in Effingham, and she’s been coming to Hometown Christmas since the Effingham Downtown Business Group first started it about a decade ago. Although she has seen the event change a bit over the years, Winn said she believes Hometown Christmas has always been a time for solidarity in Effingham.
“I just like small town America, and this is small town America,” Winn said. “It’s where people come together, and they just come for fun.”
Winn said one notable difference about this year’s Hometown Christmas is its schedule.
“The times are different. Where we’ve had in the past Santa came in the afternoon, now Santa is coming in the evening this year, so that’s a whole new venue for us,” she said.
The later start to Santa’s arrival provided the perfect dark setting for the new eye-grabbing lighted parade that slowly made its way through the heart of downtown Effingham Saturday evening.
“I’m excited to see the lighted parade,” Winn said. “I love seeing Santa come in on the Caledonia.”
After being restored by firemen, the Caledonia has been used in the parade for several years. It is one of the two Effingham firetrucks used during the 1949 St. Anthony Hospital Fire that claimed numerous lives.
The Caledonia was one of the many vehicles adorned in Christmas lights and other decorations included in the Hometown Christmas lighted parade Saturday night. The parade included a variety of vehicles ranging from firetrucks to go-karts.
Residents lined the streets of downtown Effingham as younger spectators poked their heads out from the crowd, anxious to catch a glimpse of Saint Nick as he made his way to the Christmas tree on the Effingham County Museum lawn.
The parade began at Baseball Card Connection and made its way to the Christmas tree, where Santa, alongside Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Anna Carrell and Junior Miss Kyndal Fearday, conducted the lighting ceremony.
Following the tree lighting, families hurried over to Santa’s house, where children lined up around the corner to meet Santa and tell them what they want for Christmas.
One anxious youngster was Amelia, who waited with her father, Seth Harris, and Charissa Whitten in the chilly night air to ask Santa for a specific gift: gemstones.
Seth Harris said although he has always lived in Effingham this was his first time ever attending Hometown Christmas, and he and Whitten both said they came so Amelia could meet Santa.
