EFFINGHAM — The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the creation of a “donor wall” at Harmony Playground.
Aaron Myers, the Harmony Playground project chairman, said the wall will feature the names of people and entities that have contributed to the building of the play area.
“We are working to have the donor wall area of the playground finalized and installed. However, due to the shutdown, it has caused further delays,” Myers said.
Myers said once the donor wall is complete, the project group will have a grand re-opening of the playground.
Harmony Playground was born from a simple request from a parent of a disabled child for a single wheelchair swing just over four years ago.
Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff told the Daily News in 2016 that following the request, he felt he had to do more for families of disabled children. From there, a committee of parents, park district officials and community members formed to spearhead the building of an all-inclusive playground.
Emily Drake spurred the project to life after reaching out to Althoff with her request for an additional wheelchair swing for her daughter, Lily, to use at a park.
“Going to play should not be a part of their struggles of everyday life,” Althoff told the Daily News in a 2016 interview. “So, that’s when we got started.”
The playground is now open and fully functioning with features for children with physical, cognitive, emotional, sensory and communication issues. The playground is located on Maple Street near the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex and some park district tennis courts.
The entire playground and its facilities are ADA accessible, with ramps leading users up and down playground equipment, musical activity stations to incorporate sensory play, specially designed swings and equipment and more.
The pavilion and bathrooms are also ADA accessible, and the bathrooms feature adult-style changing tables.
Ground was broken for the playground in 2018, and a majority of the $700,000 needed to construct the playground was donated by area businesses and community members. Community members and others have also donated building supplies and building materials.
All-Inclusive Rec constructed the purple and green playground, which features mostly rubber materials for ease of use and to help prevent injury should a child fall.
By early 2020, the pavilion and restrooms were complete, and the playground and surrounding area opened to the public. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed the playground when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the state’s stay-at-home order.
As the state moved through the phases of Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the playground was reopened.
The slogan for the playground is, “No matter the ability, we all play in harmony.”
Coming soon to an open field area near the playground is the Effingham Bark Park dog park. Fundraising for the park began in the early months of 2020.
The two acre park will be located to the east of Harmony Playground, and it will be split into two areas, one for small dogs and one for large dogs. The large dog area will encompass 1.6 acres of the park land, with the remainder of the park dedicated to the smaller dogs.
In March, Althoff estimated nearly $10,000 of the $150,000 goal had been raised, and future events are in the works for additional fundraisers. Althoff said the dog park will keep with the theme of Harmony Playground.
The dog park project is a project of the Effingham Impact 2030 Vibrant Economy Team.
More information about Impact 2030 can be found on the Effingham County Impact 2030 Facebook page. For additional information on Harmony Playground, visit the Effingham Park District website at www.effinghamparkdistrict.org.
