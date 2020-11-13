In August, Amy Tolliver was looking at an impossible choice: her work or her family. As Effingham schools began the year with a shortened class day, ending at 2 p.m., Tolliver didn’t know who would pick her two kids up from school. The after school program her kids used to attend shut down due to the pandemic.
“We were at a spot where I was gonna have to leave work at 2 p.m. every day, maybe go down to part time,” said Tolliver, who works as an Operations Specialist at Crossroads Bank.
She says she isn’t alone: “I definitely think there was quite a few people affected by the pandemic.”
Enter the Effingham Park District, which started an after school program to address the need of people in situations like Tolliver’s.
“The program came about after the summer,” said Hillary Kopplin, the district’s Recreation Director. “We had a lot of parents come to us.”
The Park District had an “Adventure Camp” program in the summer.
The after school program has about 20 regular students, 15 of whom come every day. When they’re there, the kids get homework help, get a snack, make crafts, and have play time (outside, if its warm).
“From my perspective, it’s been going really well,” said Kopplin.
The Park District’s after school program opens registration for the Spring semester on Monday, Nov. 16. They charge $830 for the entire semester and also offer a week-to-week option for people who may only need the program some of the time.
Kopplin says that, due to the pandemic, they’ve instituted several rules to minimize risk of exposure, including following Effingham schools’ guidelines for when a student should stay home.
“We require masks when they are in one of our smaller rooms,” Kopplin said, though this rule seemed to inconsistently enforced when the EDN visited.
The program originated when a loose coalition of groups, including the Effingham Public Library, Park District, the Crisis Nursery, and a few area churches met over the summer. They wanted to create a system of support that would be available to children and families.
“We did meet to try and get a game plan,” said Amanda McKay, director of the Effingham Public Library. She says that as cases spike, they are strategizing for what to do if the pandemic worsens.
“We’ve got some other churches that are kind of on standby,” McKay said.
They had to ask questions about who had the capacity to deal manage students.
“If schools do go full remote, can those locations host students in a socially distant way? Our plan is to serve those locations with materials and we have we laptops,” McKay said.
This planning comes as existing after school programs have had to shutter because of concerns around the pandemic. McKay canceled the library’s after school program for 5th through 8th graders due to the concerns about the pandemic.
“In this environment, we have to be pretty careful about the kinds of programs we do,” McKay said, noting that because the library has such a mix of users, she has limited any regular programs that last longer than 15 or 30 minutes.
“One of the key features was disrupted,” she said.
For private after school programs, the situation can be complex. The pandemic has been throwing wrenches in operations around town.
“We had to close our after school program,” said Carla Holtz, owner of Little Lambs Early Childhood Center. She says that before the pandemic, she had 40 kids enrolled.
Even if Holtz had chosen to continue the program, she says that due to current guidelines, she would have to limit it to 17 students.
“It’s not enough income to support the overhead for the building and to pay the teachers,” she said.
Still, Holtz has noticed that others in the community have found ways to continue after school care.
“I’m so happy other places are doing it,” Holtz said.
One private program in town has been getting through the pandemic without the tectonic shifts of others: St. Anthony’s Pups’ Club. The program is available only to students at St. Anthony’s grade school and runs from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
“The need for the program has not gone down,” said Jamie Sayne, the program’s director. She has about 70 students. With the same program size, COVID-19 precautions have forced her to shift how she operates.
“We’re breaking down things in sections,” Sayne said, with two sections based on age not doing much activity together. “We’ve had to employ or schedule another worker or two.”
Sayne says one of the reasons she is able to keep operating the program is that the students are already in the building and around each other, minimizing the new risk of an after school program that’s at a different location than a child’s school.
“Our days are different,” said Sayne. “It’s become our normal.”
Amid the changing landscape of after school care in Effingham, the people who have been forced to shut programs are supportive of the park district’s attempt to fill the need.
Tolliver is sold on the park district’s programs – and the way it fills community need.
“I’m glad that the park district saw the need for the Adventure Camp program during the summer and the after school program,” she said. “I think we’ll probably be with the park district until the kids are too old to go.”
