PANAMA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Panama announced Tuesday they have found the bodies of two Americans who went missing when the small plane they were traveling in splashed into the Pacific and sank Jan. 3.
Three others aboard the private flight were rescued. Two of them were also U.S. citizens. The third was the plane’s pilot, a Canadian.
Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority said the bodies of the two U.S. citizens had been found and would be recovered. Families have identified the victims as Sue Borries, 57, a former teacher at Teutopolis Grade School, and Deb Velleman, 70, of Wisconsin, also a retired teacher.
The crash occurred off Panama’s Punta Chame, south of Panama City.
The single-engine, five-seat Piper Cherokee Six plane was heading to Chame from Contadora island, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.
Gustavo Pérez Morales, director of the Civil Aviation Authority, said earlier that the pilot had radioed to say he was having engine problems and would have to splash down in the sea.
He said the pilot later told authorities the aircraft sank so quickly they were not able to grab a life raft or life jackets.
Borries spent 25 years as a teacher in Unit 50, retiring in 2020. After spending time with family over the course of the next year, she and her husband, Dennis, decided to move out of the country, choosing Panama due to its large American ex-pat population.
