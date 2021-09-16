Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on Sept. 15 Aaron B. Coulter of Pana was sentenced to 21 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver with Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Conviction, a Class X felony.
Coulter will also be required to pay a statutory “street value” fine totaling $14,000.
Coulter previously served six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following a Christian County conviction for Methamphetamine manufacturing between 15 and 100 grams.
Coulter was arrested on March 25 after a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation. The police K-9, Kilo, alerted to the passenger side lower door seam of the vehicle. Between 100 and 400 grams of methamphetamine were discovered within the vehicle.
Kroncke complimented the proactive investigative efforts of Deputy David Myers, stating that “a drug dealer whose selfish actions poisoned this community has been brought to justice and will no longer endanger the law abiding citizens of Shelby County.”
Kilo is assigned to Myers. The two are trained to work together to eradicate drug trafficking.
