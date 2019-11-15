Pals Electric Inc., an electrical contractor based in Teutopolis, was recently recognized by the National Electrical Contractors Association with a NECA Project Excellence Award for best design build project under $1 million for their work performed on the new South Central F.S. Feed Mill located just south of Effingham.
The prestigious NECA Project Excellence Award was established to showcase the exceptional work that NECA’s members perform throughout the United States. Pals Electric Inc. was recognized along with this year’s other winners on September 16 during NECA’s annual convention in Las Vegas.
NECA is the voice of the $171 billion industry responsible for bringing electrical power, lighting and communications to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA’s national office in Bethesda, MD., four regional offices and 118 local chapters across the country support the electrical construction industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development.
Pals Electric Inc., is a Teutopolis based electrical contractor that has been providing electrical services for over 40 years. Mike Pals started the company in 1980 as a single man operation with one service truck.
In 1995 Mike’s son Matt came to work for the family business. In 2003 Matt Pals began to grow the business and became owner and the current President.
Today Pals Electric has 40 highly-skilled team members that have completed projects in 8 states. Over the years Pals Electric has had continued growth and many success’s in the electrical industry. Matt attributes all of the company’s success to his investment in his employees.
“The investment’s we have made in our people have allowed us to enter new markets, grow existing markets, hire and retain only the highest quality employee all while sending everyone home safe each day.” Said Matt Pals.
The company offers an array of electrical services and has an impressive safety record. Pals Electric has a long list of services from Solar, Wind Turbines, PLC Automation, Custom Industrial Controls, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Lighting Retrofit, Energy Services, Traffic Work, Temperature Controls, Generators, High Voltage Work, and 24-hour service.
Every Pals Electric employee must participate in ongoing mandatory safety education. They hold weekly toolbox talks via NECA’s Safety Meeting App along with quarterly in-house safety meetings. All employees are either OSHA 10 or OSHA 30 certified. They are also First aid and CPR certified.
Each year electricians make the top 10 list for most dangerous jobs in the United States. The company’s investment is made to protect its workers as they truly are a part of the family.
“Our efforts and our employee’s willingness to participate has helped us in our goal of eliminating the cause of all work place injuries,” said Matt Pals. “These efforts have helped us achieve a current Experience Modification Rate of .80 and an average of .83 for the last 5 years. An EMR of 1.0 is considered average and under 9.0 is considered excellent. I couldn’t be prouder of my employee’s efforts to come home safe.”
Pals Electric Inc is also the preferred installer for Effingham based Tick Tock Energy. Tick Tock Energy owned by Eric and Craig Pals performs a wide array of energy services. Together they have installed over 6 MegaWatt’s of solar electricity, countless lighting retro fits, and several wind turbine projects.
To expand services even farther Matt Pals partnered with Nick Goeckner and purchased Fieldwrxs Inc in 2015. Fieldwrxs offers Fiber, Phone, Data, Cameras, Lighting Control, Access Control, Home Automation and many other low voltage services.
Matt Pals resides in Effingham with his wife Nancy and their three children Molly, Elise and Hallie.
