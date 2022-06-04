EFFINGHAM — Gas prices are on the rise across America, which has local residents concerned about more than just paying more at the pump.
In Effingham Saturday, gas prices had reached over $5 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline at some stations, while several stations had prices of $4.99 over the weekend, according to GasBuddy. The average price in Illinois was $5.41 on Sunday while the lowest was $4.59, according to the online site.
Bill Hoelscher, who is a self-employed independent contractor working on commercial cabinet installations, feels the pain at the gas pump.
“I drive a diesel truck myself, so I get hit even worse,” Hoelscher said. “I understand why the prices are up and I think everybody should get ready for everything to go up.”
He said the embargo on commodities and the additional cost of diesel fuel to deliver those commodities could potentially lead to a long-term economic problem.
“As all of this goes up, everything is going to skyrocket,” he said. “I think we’re in for some real trouble.”
Ryan Schutte of Triple “S” Farms of Stewardson had to make a few adjustments to accommodate the rising fuel costs.
Triple “S” Farms is known for its meat that comes from antibiotic-free animals fed on organic pastures. The farm is mainly a livestock farm. However, they do have a few row crops.
“We do home deliveries and drop-off points, ” Schutte said.
He said the increase in fuel costs have forced the business to adjust its delivery cost.
“We tacked a 10 percent fuel surcharge onto our deliveries to cover that. It’s going to be an interesting year… that’s for sure,” he said.
He said some row crop farmers have the advantage of purchasing the fuel they need in advance, locking in the price for up to a year. Schutte said farmers know roughly how many gallons they are going to use in a year and how much to reserve for next year at the market price when entering into the contract.
“There is good chance some farmers had $3 diesel fuel (per gallon) locked in last fall, but that expires eventually,” he said. “A lot of forward-thinking people did that.”
Schutte said he doesn’t see the prices going down by fall.
“It’s going to affect everybody,” he said.
Corkie Mueller and his wife, Betty, of Stewardson are garden farmers who grow sweet corn, green and yellow beans, cabbage, tomatoes, peppers and zucchini. The couple sells their fresh produce at the Effingham Farmers Market during the summer months under the name Betty’s Bloomers.
He believes the reason gas prices are higher is to convince people to buy electric vehicles.
“They’re wanting to push this electric and that’s what they are going to do,” Mueller said. “Well, Mr. Biden wants electric and it’s kind of falling his way.”
So far the couple hasn’t had to make too many adjustments.
“Everything we’ve kept the same except we had some seed that cost me way more than usual,” he said.
He said his biggest expense is driving from Stewardson to Alma, where he has a large garden. Mueller spends more time in Alma now to cut down on his trips back and forth. He has a daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren living in the Alma area.
“We have a big garden down there,” said Mueller. “You have do all you can do while you’re there. You’ve got to adjust your time. But of course, you have to take time to play with the grandkids.”
Tony Theisen of Mattoon stopped in Effingham on Saturday. He has a daily 10-minute commute. He said on his way to Effingham he saw gas prices ranging from $4.92 to $5.29 a gallon for regular unleaded.
“I think it’s just going to keep going up,” Theisen said. “Gas prices have easily doubled from last year.”
He is in the process of moving to Illinois from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
“I don’t think we’ll be going home very often,” he said.
