ALTAMONT — Saturday afternoon was a hoot at the Ballard Nature Center as visitors got the opportunity to get a closer look at four owl species.
Erin Laute and assistant Kat Orlowski of the World Bird Sanctuary of Valley Park, Missouri, brought four of their owl friends to share with a large crowd that gathered at the Ballard Nature visitor center.
“What we do at the sanctuary is we care for close to 200 permanent residents and we focus primarily on raptors or birds of prey,” Laute said. “We started out as a small rehab facility. So we were a hospital for birds who are sick or injured. They were brought to us so they can be fixed up so they can be released back into their habitat.”
She said the sanctuary eventually changed its name from the Raptor Rehabilitation and Propagation Program to the World Bird Sanctuary. Laute said the owls and eagles are raptors needed in our ecosystem to keep the natural balance in check.
“When we see less and less birds out in our forests and other natural areas, that is when we become concerned,” she said. “We also have a conservation and propagation program to boost our wild population’s numbers.”
The first owl introduced to the audience was an Eastern Screech Owl named Olive.
“This bird is found here in the United States,” said Laute. “Screech owls are cavity nesters. They make their nest in a hole in the tree and that hole in the tree is going to be created by birds like woodpeckers and other animals that will dig out the hole. The screech owl doesn’t create the little cavity, they work smarter and not harder.”
She said the screech owl has feathers that blend in with the bark of a tree.
“If Olive was in a tree outside, she would be hard to see because of her feathers,” she said.
Trevor is the second owl Laute introduced. Trevor, a Eurasian Eagle Owl, is the second largest owl species in the world. The Great Grey Owl is considered the largest owl species.
“Eurasian Eagle Owls are not found around here. They are found in Europe, Asia and parts of Northern Africa,” Laute said. “Eurasian owls are what we consider opportunistic. They will go after whatever they can get their talons on. They are not picky by any means.”
She noted a 70-degree difference from the inside to the outside of his feather coat.
“Those feathers really help keep the heat in and trap it,” she said.
The third owl presented was a Great Horned Owl named Cecil.
“This is the owl we typically think of that makes a hooting noise,” said Laute. “Not all owls make a hoot sound.”
She said the screech owl makes more of a whinny noise rather than a screech, whereas a barn owl will make a loud screech.
“Especially, when they are not happy about something,” she said.
Pearl is a British Barn Owl and was the fourth owl visiting Saturday afternoon at the Ballard Nature Center.
“She is not an American Barn Owl.
:She really has a great sense of hearing. A barn owl can catch their prey in a dark room based on their hearing alone,” said Laute. “Pearl can hear everyone’s heartbeat in the room.”
Ashley Harre of Brownstown brought her 6-year-old son, Hunter, and 11-year-old daughter Tymber to see the owls.
“I really liked the little owl (Eastern Screech Owl). Because it blends in with the trees,” Hunter Harre said.
“I like the barn owl,” Tymber Harre said. “I really liked the color.”
Ashley Harre also enjoyed the program.
“We home-school and I thought this would be a fun educational experience for the kids,” Ashley Harre said.
Craig and Jenny Griffin of Patoka traveled to Altamont along with their 4-year-old daughter, Adalyn, and 2-year old James Griffin.
Making the trip with the Griffins was 9-year-old niece Adah Stedelin of Hoyleton.
“I’ve never seen owls like that in person,” Craig Griffin said. “I liked learning about the different types of owls… getting to compare them and understand more about them. It was really informative.”
“Seeing the live animals is the neatest thing for me,” Griffin said.
