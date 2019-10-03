Effingham police and fire departments and Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of an overturned semitruck tractor-trailer around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the driver reported that the trailer was leaning to the right side just before he entered the intersection to turn north onto Banker Street. During the turn, the trailer rolled over, taking the cab with it and landing on its passenger side.
Tutko said the trailer contained seven totes of latex paint and two 55-gallon drums of latex paint.
Firefighters controlled radiator fluid and oil spills and assisted with traffic control. Tutko said no paint spilled onto the roadway.
Tutko said the driver was out of the semitruck when his department arrived on scene. The driver was assessed for injuries and declined medical attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.