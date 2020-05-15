The Workman Sports Complex plans to open June 1 for outdoor classes, it said in a note to members on Friday.
“Based on Governor Pritzker’s plan, and the one we are currently obligated to follow, we will be reopening on June 1st for outdoor classes (with limited attendance), Facebook Live classes, and one-on-one personal training,” the message said.
“While we have been closed, we have utilized this time to deep clean the facility with materials designed to kill the coronavirus. We will also have hands-free hand sanitizer placed throughout the facility. New procedures and policies for the staff have been developed in accordance with the CDC and Illinois Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
“All employees will be required to practice these policies and to enforce them with the members. There will also be a Code of Conduct specifically for members, will be posted at the Workman Sports Complex and will be sent to you and posted on our webpage prior to opening. It will be revised as each reopening phase is met. We ask you to comply with the Code to keep members and staff safe and healthy.”
Outdoor Classes
Classes will be on the north side of the building.
Social Distance markings at class locations.
Maximum attendance in the class is 9 (allowed total of 10 – instructor counts as 1.)
Members call complex to schedule spot in class.
If spot is reserved and you are a no-show there will be a $5 charge.
Schedule is posted on website, Mind Body and Facebook the Friday before the upcoming week.
Class location i.e. outdoor or Facebook Live will be noted on the schedule.
We encourage members to bring their own mats.
Equipment used by the member – i.e. bikes; weights; towels will be placed in a designated space for cleaning by staff.
Members will not be allowed in the building unless they have an appointment at St. Anthony Rehabilitation or they are personal training one-on-one with personal trainer.
One-on-One Personal Training
Members will use the south entrance.
Upon entering the building, members will pay staff for the personal training session.
Personal Trainer will meet member in lobby; once session is paid for Personal trainer will move upstairs to begin the training.
Upon completion of the session, the personal trainer will escort member to exit the building.
Any equipment used will be cleaned by staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.