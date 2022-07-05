Our son, Mitchell, was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma in November of 2017. It was a complete surprise for all of us.
He went from a healthy, average 15-year-old to experiencing intense shoulder pain, to being diagnosed with metastatic cancer with a tumor in his shoulder and his lungs.
He fought so hard to overcome his diagnosis.
Unfortunately, in January of 2019, he passed away with his family surrounding him with all the love and support that we gave him throughout his life.
That is the story we share. But the one that is probably even harder to talk about is what our family and extended circle did to take care of him and our family during that difficult journey.
Jim and I had to decide what his care would be and how our family would function through this process. This included his siblings — Jonathan, Sarah and Rachel. That is the thing I think the people outside looking in might miss. Communities cheer on the child going through the ordeal and the parents, but siblings are equally impacted and sometimes lost in the mix.
While Jim and I were making difficult treatment decisions and I was making many trips to St Louis with Mitchell, Jonathan and Sarah were raising their little sister and trying to keep things normal at home. We are grateful for grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who helped during those times.
Our story doesn’t stop there. We could not have been caregivers without all of the help financially, emotionally and prayerfully. We as a family could not have made it through that very difficult journey without the help of our Effingham First Baptist Church Family, many area churches, Effingham and Jasper school districts, and many people/organizations in or around Effingham County.
Friends and family held a benefit to raise money to help with expenses. We received donations throughout his journey. People offered rides, resources, and just prayed consistently during that difficult time.
Because of our community, faith and family, we were able to focus on our son, our children and precious time that we had.
We know how rare and special that is. We never take that for granted.
