EFFINGHAM — In 2019, Effingham County Relay for Life organized its first Glo Bingo event, raising more than $4,000 toward the organization's mission to provide support for those in the area battling cancer.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way in 2020, forcing the cancellation of that year's event. After a year away, the event returned Friday at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance online at https://www.glo-bingo.com/events and $35 at the door. Only 125 people will be allowed into the event.
For the uninitiated, Glo Bingo is the traditional game, but with some twists: The winner of each game gets $100 if they can earn it through dances or other stunts. If two people get a bingo, they share the earnings.
"In order to get your money, it's not just 'come up and get your money,'" said Becky Kinman, one of the event chairs for Relay for Life. "You have to earn your money. It could be a dancing competition, hula-hoop competition, the YMCA or conga-line. I've seen where they give you (stick) ponies and play "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy" (by Big & Rich) and you ride one of them around.
"It's a lot of fun. It's very high energy bingo."
The event's return is another sign that indoor public events like that are slowly beginning to return to normal. Glo Bingo is one end of the spectrum; in addition, the Knights of Columbus has restarted its bingo games at the Effingham Event Center. Don Niebrugge, who leads the bingo games for the K of C, said many of the regulars felt a sense of relief when they returned early in the summer.
"Some of the bingo players were just tickled to death to get going again," Niebrugge said. "(For) so many of them, it's their livelihood. It gives them something to do every week."
Glo Bingo's parent company, Tribout Distributors of Belleville, said having the events back were a big boon to their business.
"It's been huge because that's such a big part of our business," said Sherri Glaenzer of Tribout. "Obviously, no one was doing them for a year and a half. We're very fortunate that they're back."
Glaenzer said most people were excited for the events, with attendance having very little drop-off even with continuing COVID restrictions.
"A few of them have lowered their capacity, but they've all come back with great attendance," Glaenzer said.
Niebrugge said crowds are decent for them, but outside of their first meeting back, they haven't had the kind of crowds they saw prior to the pandemic.
"The crowds still aren't where we would like to see them," Niebrugge said. "Right now, we ought to be getting better crowds, but we're not."
Niebrugge noted that people were worried he wouldn't be able to find workers to help him out with the events, but he's found there's plenty of people willing and able to help out and have a little bit of fun on Tuesday nights.
"We have more workers than we've had in a long time," Niebrugge said. "We have the support of the past workers and we've got a lot of new faces at work."
The way that the events are run in person hasn't really changed with time. For the most part, Glaenzer said Tribout will allow organizations like Relay for Life to determine what best suits them in terms of keeping events safe, but fun.
"We rely on the organization and the hall that they're running (it) from," Glaenzer said. "We only send in a few people to work, so they have to follow mask mandates."
Even though events are starting back up, it may take time for organizations like Tribout to fully feel like normalcy is there, with Glaenzer saying that 2022 will be a more comfortable time for people to get out and have fun.
"People were reluctant to schedule as much for the end of this year, but it seems like they're confident that in 2022, people (won't be) afraid to schedule with me," Glaenzer said.
Kinman said it will be good to get everyone back in person for a little bit of fun raising money for those fighting cancer.
"I do feel like we will have some normalcy," Kinman said. "After everything, it is good to get back to seeing people in person. We do have a smaller event, but it will feel amazing to have fun with a group and raise money in the fight against cancer."
