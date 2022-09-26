EFFINGHAM – Saturday morning community members were given the opportunity to have their child safety seats inspected at the Effingham County Health Department.
Effingham County Connections, a program of the Effingham County Health Department that offers services to individuals who care for children from birth to 3 years old, hosted a free car seat safety checkup in the ECHD’s hoop building.
“If they don’t make it here today, we can check seats anytime,” Beth Wise, program coordinator for Effingham County Connections, said. “All they have to do is call me and we can check them anytime.”
Wise said Effingham County Connections has five Child Passenger Safety Technicians, who also serve as Early Childhood Consultants.
“All of these girls had to go to class for an entire week to learn all about children’s car seats,” Wise said.
She said during their training the technicians learned about car crashes and techniques to keep children safe in a motor vehicle.
Wise said they do not endorse any brand or model of car seat.
“I don’t advocate for one seat over another. They’ve all been safety tested if they are on the market. Any seat for sale in a store today is safe if it’s install correctly,” she said.
Some seats sold in places other than a retail store might not meet current standards.
“Seats you find at a garage sale might not be a safe seat. You need to know the history of the seat and know whether or not the seat has been in a crash. You want to know that the seat has been cared for properly and not expired,” she said.
Seat expiration dates are imprinted into the plastic of the seat.
“You should check the expiration date to make sure the seat is still safe or not,” said Wise. “We check the car seats and help with installations.”
Effingham County Connections tries to do a drive-thru car seat check at least twice a year in the fall and another in spring. However, the organization will do a car seat check by appointment for anyone who lives in Effingham County by calling 217-342-1151.
She said ECC sees new parents or parents who might not know how to properly secure a new car seat they just purchased stop by to find out how to properly secure the seat and child in it.
“We also get a lot of grandparents stop by as well. They know they are going to have their grandchild for the weekend and want to make sure the car seat is safely secure before driving around,” she said
Effingham County Connections provides early learning programs for parents and legal guardians of children living in Effingham County from prenatal up to 3 years old.
The organization’s next major public event will be “Trick or Treat Street” at Cornerstone Church from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Wise said ECC partnered with Cornerstone Church this year to host the event.
“Last year we had close to 500 kids and expect a similar turnout this year,” Wise said.
