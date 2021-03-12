An Altamont doctor is moving from a medical building he developed to partner with a regional health system.
John Opilka is moving from his 18,000-square-foot building he built four years ago at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Main Street to his former location at 8 N. Third Street in downtown Altamont after entering an ownership agreement with Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Opilka’s practice will be owned and operated by SBL starting on April 1, according to Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker. Opilka’s practice will become a part of the SBL Altamont Medical Center, located in his former office building in downtown Altamont.
“Dr. Opilka and his staff will all be employees of Sarah Bush Lincoln,” Esker said.
“We have a long-standing relationship with Sarah Bush Lincoln and know the organization to be true to it’s word,” Opilka said in a press release. “Sarah Bush Lincoln follows through with its commitments and always puts the needs of the patient first. That is what solidified our decision to join Sarah Bush Lincoln. I know I can trust the leadership to do the right thing at every turn. For me, I am able to focus all of my time on medicine instead of the daily needs of running a practice which continues to get more complicated by every day.”
In addition to his medical practice at his current Altamont medical facility on U.S. Route 40 and North Main Street, Opilka has leased space to Kremer Pharmacy, Weber Optiks, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and LabCorp.
Esker said due to a contractual agreement made between Opilka and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Opilka is blocked from leasing space in the building to a competitor of HSHS St. Anthony’s. He said when Opilka becomes a SBL employee, he would be considered a competitor of HSHS St. Anthony’s.
“It’s really an awkward situation,” Esker said. “There is another seven years on that lease.”
“St. Anthony’s is exercising their contractual right to evict Dr. Opilka in order to keep Sarah Bush Lincoln out of the building,” Esker said. “It is Dr. Opilka’s building.”
“We appreciate the long-standing partnership we have had with Dr. John Opilka, and we look forward to jointly serving the residents of Altamont and the surrounding area moving forward,” said Mike Janis, the interim president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. “HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital plans to continue to offer services in our current space that will help meet our patients’ needs.”
Esker said Opilka cannot break his side of the contract, however, HSHS St. Anthony’s can choose to break contract. He said Opilka could stay in his current location at U.S. 40 and North Main Street if HSHS St. Anthony’s decided to break the lease.
“At this point we are not sure if they are planning to pay rent through the course of the contract or terminate the lease at sometime in the near future,” Esker said.
Opilka decided to build a new medical center in Altamont after his practice outgrew his 3,300-square-foot facility on North Third Street in 2016. The new site gave him 5,500-square-feet of office space. Esker said SLB is leasing the North Third Street property from Dr. Opilka. He said the building is undergoing renovations that will be complete by the time SBL Altamont Medical Center opens.
“We are doing a facelift on that in next few weeks so we’ll be ready to go April 1,” Esker said.
Esker said when the SBL Altamont Medical Center opens it will have imaging and lab services. He said in the future they hope to offer physical therapy services at another location.
He said since Opilka is now affiliated with SBL he will have access to SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
“Dr. Opika has one of the largest primary care practice in the Effingham County area and has a lot of patients from the western side of Effingham County bordering Fayette County,” Esker said. “I would expect that he would send some patients over there if it were more convenient for them.”
Esker said he wasn’t aware of any plans Opilka might have to fill the office space Opilka was moving out of. When SBL Altamont Medical Center opens, it will have the same number Opilka currently uses for his family practice 618-483-6151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.