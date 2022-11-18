EFFINGHAM – Children and adults from Central Illinois are working to make sure children around the world learn about God’s love from some tangible items packed in a shoebox through Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project.
Now in its 20th year serving as a Central Drop Off location, volunteers at Cornerstone Christian Church in Effingham have so far happily collected more than 1,000 boxes from area churches and communities. With still a few more days of collection to be had, they expect to meet or exceed last year’s number of 2,800 boxes at this location.
Sandy Wilson, Central Drop Off leader, said it takes about 50 volunteers at the location to collect shoeboxes and pack them into larger crates that are loaded onto a semi-truck with the help of some Effingham student athletes. The larger boxes of shoeboxes weigh about 50 pounds each. The local shipment is trucked to Boone, N.C., which is one of eight processing centers.
Laura Arney with New Hope Church in Effingham helped deliver 237 boxes from that church this week.
She said the kids’ ministry from three New Hope Church campuses – Newton, Shelbyville and Effingham — raised the money in a variety of ways to purchase gifts that will eventually be shipped to children who may have never received a Christmas gift before.
“The kids found creative ways to raise the money – bake sales, lemonade stands – all year long,” said Arney. “God moved in so many ways. These kids here know that they are spreading the Gospel to other kids around the world.”
Arney said being involved in Operation Christmas Child is a “huge blessing” and “very exciting.”
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 198 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories, according to its website.
Shoebox gifts are collected in Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States, it showed.
Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The joint effort is between local churches worldwide with the goal of sharing the news of Jesus Christ.
The red and green pre-printed OCC boxes can be purchased or a standard shoebox will suffice.
Ann Staggs of Effingham brought 35 shoeboxes from Hord Christian Church.
“We are a small church, but we had 100 percent participation,” said Staggs. “I enjoy doing this each year and I’m pleased.”
Morris and Carol Short of Annapolis and their Operation Christmas Child leader Lori Wilson all delivered 44 boxes from Olive Branch Baptist Church. Lori Wilson called their mission work “a blessing.”
“Some of our families will track their box to see where it ends up,” said Lori Wilson, “We are just glad for all of those who do decide to participate.”
Sandy Wilson said this fall some were fortunate enough to hear from a past recipient of a shoebox. It was that message that keeps her volunteers energized.
“We got to hear a talk by someone who, as a child, received a shoebox. She was here at Cornerstone and was from Romania,” said Sandy Wilson. “She told us about the excitement getting the box as a kid living in an orphanage. She had never received a gift before and had never received anything personal.”
In her talk, she told how included in her box was a bar of soap that made her smell so good. She described how much she loved hair clips, even though her hair was cut very short in the orphanage.
“We get tired sometimes, but if you ever have any doubts about this program, hearing that talk (from a recipient) was a good reminder,” said Sandy Wilson.
How to donate
Before deciding to fill a shoebox that could end up in the hands of children in places like Ecuador, Central Asia, Mongolia and Ukraine, to name a few, the giver decides on whether the gift should go to a boy or a girl and in a pre-sorted age group. Boxes are labeled accordingly – and $10 for shipping is required.
Today people will pack as much age-appropriate items as they can fit into a shoebox including things such as: playing cards, watercolors, coloring books, wet wipes, stuffed toy, toy bugs or snakes, superheroes, scissors, markers, play dough, make up, hygiene products, eating utensils. If shipping an inflatable ball, be sure to include an air pump.
Items that cannot be sent to children include: Vaseline, war-related toys, liquid lip gloss, matches, medication/vitamins, toothpaste, candy, toy knives or guns, money or play money, razors, liquids, aerosols, or breakable items.
It is suggested that a personal note is included in the shoebox and the project is covered in prayer for the recipient.
Learn more at: samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/
Churches and individuals may still drop off filled shoeboxes until Monday morning. The schedule for drop offs is as follows at Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 South Banker, Effingham:
Saturday, 8-10 a.m.
Sunday, 2-5 p.m.
Monday, 8-10 a.m.
