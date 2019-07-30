One person was injured Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle accident in Cumberland County, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Morlee Konneh, 37, of Dayton, Ohio, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 at 4:20 a.m. six miles east of Montrose in a 2010 Dodge near milepost 112. He told authorities he fell asleep and left the south side of the roadway then entered the median.
Konneh then overcorrected and crossed over the westbound lanes of traffic, exited the north side of the roadway and traveled down a hill, striking a tree. A passenger in Konneh's vehicle, Loliva Konneh, 31, of Dayton, Ohio, was injured and transported by Greenup Ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, for treatment.
Morlee Konneh was charged with improper lane usage.
