A passenger was injured in an accident involving two semis on Interstate 70 in Effingham County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported a 2021 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Navpreet Kataria, 24, of Mississuaga, Ontario, was eastbound on Interstate 70 near milepost 103 when it rear-ended a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Billy J. Thompson, 30, of Brookhaven, Mississippi, that was slowed in traffic due to a previous crash. The accident occurred at 7:44 a.m.
A passenger in Kataria’s semi, Jugvinder Singh, 30, of Brampton, Ontario, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers refused medical attention.
Kataria was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
