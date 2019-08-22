One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vandalia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Penny L. Wilson, 59, of Vandalia was eastbound on U.S. Rt. 40 approximately 1.5 miles east of Vandalia at 4:15 p.m. in a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva. Jessica Lynn Wagner, 40, of Vandalia was traveling westbound at the same location in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt when she came into Wilson’s lane.
The two vehicles then collided head on, killing Wagner. Wilson was flown to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for treatment of injuries.
