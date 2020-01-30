GREENUP — A mile off Interstate 70 along the main road in Greenup sits what looks like an old gas station. In front is an old blue gas pump with a Linco Oil logo that dates back to the early 20th century.
This building isn't a gas station, however, it's an Airbnb.
The Cumberland Road Guest House opened for business in mid May 2019 and is owned by Linda and Mike Schrock. Mike originally started remodeling the old gas station because a business wanted to lease the building. Then the business backed out.
Mike purchased the building and initially had no other purpose for it than for storage. He eventually decided to convert it into an Airbnb.
Some of the history related to the building involves the Lincoln Oil refinery company in Robinson, Illinois. The refinery started in 1906 and branded its gas Linco. The refinery was eventually bought by Ohio Oil Company. It bought Transcontinental Oil, a refiner that marketed their gasoline under the name Marathon.
The gas station itself dates back to 1930. Schrock said the original building was about 18-by-18 feet and eventually was developed into an early convenience store.
Some of the memorabilia in the Airbnb includes metal signs with the name Linco-Marathon and Marathon on them, a 1904 curbside gas pump, Coca-Cola bottles and wooden cases, and a large Coca-Cola sign inside the front door. The vintage look is complete with Edison light bulbs.
The guest house has three queen beds, a bathroom, living room with a television and recliners, and a dining area. There is a countertop area with a sink, microwave and refrigerator. The guest house also has a washer and dryer, Pack 'n Play and shower chair.
So far, the guest house has attracted visitors from about 16 states, some repeat customers.
"If you have a group, it's big enough that you can move around," said Mike.
Most of the bookings have been for larger groups, with July the busiest month.
"It's been fun visiting with different people," Mike said.
"For an extended-stay situation, I like it," he said. "If the bnb didn't work, it could have had a community application."
The guest house is $100 per night with a $20 fee for first night cleanup. For more information on the Cumberland Guest House visit www.airbnb.com.
