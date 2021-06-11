Members of the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee examined a report from Abbott EMS management during a special meeting this week regarding times when an ambulance is not available.
Derek Burwell, interim operations manager at Abbott EMS Effingham headquarters, passed out to committee members a detailed report showing the location of vehicles and what call they are on when they hit “Zero Status,” which means all ambulances and crews are busy with other calls. The report was requested during the May meeting.
Burwell told committee members the new report shows how many trucks were on duty during a Status Zero, where those trucks were located and what task each ambulance was doing at the time.
“Every time a new call launches (the computer system), it launches a new status zero event,” Burwell said.
He said the report also included private emergencies and calls that might require dispatching a second special ambulance to the scene, such as one better equipped for a cardiac arrest. Burwell said if an ambulance that is better equipped to handle a particular call is dispatched to a scene where there is already an ambulance it makes the original ambulance available, even though it’s considered technically Status Zero.
Committee member Ron Will asked Burwell what equipment is included on their life support ambulance.
“All of the ALS (Advanced Life Support) equipment. Everything the State of Illinois requires for an ALS truck, a cardiac monitor and all of the ALS meds along with standard equipment,” Burwell said. “It’s a IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) licensed non-transport vehicle. That inspection happen just over a week ago.”
Committee Vice Chairman Doug McCain asked Burwell if things were getting busier.
“Across our entire organization our ground transport volumes are getting back to what we would call pre-COVID-19 levels,” Burwell said. “There is a great uptick in ground transport volume.”
Meanwhile, Burwell also gave an update on the completion of the “Earn While You Learn” class. He said currently they had two students that have tested and passed National registry. One of the two students is licensed and expects the other student to be licensed in the near future.
“Our first student had her first shift on Saturday with license in hand,” Burwell said. “We have a few more waiting for final approvals to make National registry. So, we’re moving right along.”
Nine students graduated from the “Earn While You Learn” class on May 21.
McCain asked Burwell when the next class would be.
“It really depends on if our area will need it or another area will need it. There is not another one budgeted for 2021, so 2022 would be the soonest that we could do it,” Burwell said.
Will inquired about how the “Earn While You Learn” program was funded.
Burwell said the program was completely funded by Global Medical Response.
A concern was brought up by Will asking Burwell when 911 dispatchers will be able to monitor the ambulances in real time rather than with a delay.
“There is still a minute delay,” Committee member and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Supervisor said.
Burwell said they are trying to find a solution for the problem, however one minute is the standard update time the computer program allows for viewer-only monitoring.
