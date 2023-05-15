Occupants temporarily evacuated from La Quinta Inn

Area first responders were called to La Quinta Inn & Suites in Effingham at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a call regarding several hotel occupants who fell ill for an unknown reason.
Adara Jenne, the hotel's general manager, said she doesn’t doesn’t know what caused the occupants to become ill, but called first responders “just to keep everyone safe.”
Despite some feeling sick, no occupants were hospitalized Monday as a result, according to Jenne.
All occupants were temporarily evacuated, but Jenne said the evacuation didn’t last very long before occupants were allowed back in the hotel.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
