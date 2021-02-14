The Effingham County Health Department and Effingham County Emergency Management urges residents to take precautions during this winter storm event.
Heavy snowfall is expected of 6-10 inches with likely localized accumulations to 12 inches. Travel will be hazardous. Road crews will be working to keep roads passable for emergency vehicles. Citizens are encouraged to avoid travel if possible and shelter in place until roads are cleared and severe weather conditions have passed.
Wind chill temperatures will remain dangerous and residents should take precautions if they must go outside. In order to reduce exposure and possible frostbite, cover all exposed parts of the body. Frostbite is a severe reaction to cold exposure of the skin and can occur in as little as 30 minutes. The symptoms of frostbite are numbness and white or pale appearance of the skin. Frostbite can permanently damage the skin. Hypothermia is a life-threatening condition brought on when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Residents should avoid going outside if possible, and if not, limit your exposure time to severe cold.
Effingham County Animal Control encourages residents to make sure pets and outdoor animals have access to shelter from extreme temperatures and severe weather conditions.
Effingham County residents who need emergency warming during this weather emergency may contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 217-342-2102, and they will be put in contact with warming center resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.