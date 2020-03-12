Area nursing homes and assisted living facilities are taking precautions when it comes to the coronavirus.
Becca Moms with Effingham Rehabilitation and Health Care Center said the facility is closely following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Currently, the center is restricting visitors and anyone 18 years old or younger from entering the facility.
Moms said the facility is taking temperatures of the staff and the residents on a daily basis and are monitoring them every day.
At Brookstone Estates and Brookstone Suites, Executive Director Teal Niebrugge said there are restrictions on visitors for both facilities. Niebrugge said they are also monitoring staff and residents.
Niebrugge said the restrictions on visitors will be reviewed, but the state will ultimately make the decision.
“The restrictions will be revisited on Wednesday. It’s really up to the state of Illinois,” Niebrugge said.
A representative of The Glenwood Assisted Living of Effingham said, much like other nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the staff is following any precautionary measures from the state health department.
Sherry Smith, regional director of sales and marketing for Meridian Senior Living, said the Villas of Holly Brook staff is monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Meridian Senior Living operates the Villas of Holly Brook.
Smith shared documents that have been distributed to residents, their families and employees as well as signs posted in the Effingham facility. As of Thursday, the Villas of Holly Brook is prohibiting all non-emergency visitors from entering the facility.
The letter to the residents, families and staff also states all staff and those coming into the facility are to undergo additional screening by checking their temperatures before entering. A notice posted on the facility’s entry states those entering the facility must use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility, wash their hands frequently during the visit and not enter the facility if you are showing signs of cold or flu symptoms.
A protocol sheet notes staff can arrange a video visit for families wishing to speak with their loved ones at the facility.
A Facebook post from Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Effingham stated the facility also is not accepting visitors. The post said there is no indication of a COVID-19 case at the center.
“We are working diligently to keep our residents safe. Please feel free to call and check on our loved ones,” the post read.
The Facebook post indicated that any updates on the visitor restrictions and the virus will be posted on the facility’s page.
The Illinois Department on Aging also recently ordered senior centers to immediately suspend all gathering activities. Linda Hubbartt, director of the Effingham Senior Services, said while the center has an activity center, the IDA’s order does not apply specifically to Effingham’s facility because it is not a state-funded entity.
Hubbartt said as of Thursday, the activities center remains open, and the senior services has not received specific instructions regarding the activities center. Hubbartt said the IDA’s order applies mostly to those services that have meal sites, whereas the Effingham services’ main focus is care coordinating for seniors.
She said the senior services facility will continue to reassess as the risk of the virus increases.
At IDA’s request, CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation Meals on Wheels program will temporarily close its congregate nutrition centers starting Friday, March 13, because older adults are among the highest risk population group for becoming seriously ill from the COVID-19.
The Meals on Wheels will continue to provide home-delivered meals. Seniors who attend a congregate site have the opportunity to pick up a meal or request to have a meal delivered.
CEFS provides the Meals on Wheels program for Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Christian and Montgomery counties.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, the Centers for Disease Control recommends preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the care facilities, much like detecting and preventing the spread of other respiratory viruses, like influenza.
These prevention guidelines include restricting those with respiratory infection symptoms from entering the facilities and allowing employees with such symptoms to stay home. The guidelines also recommend monitoring staff and residents at least once per shift for fever or respiratory symptoms.
The IDPH also recommends hand and respiratory hygiene and washing hands frequently, especially before and after contact with residents, contaminated surfaces and after removing personal protective equipment.
The Associated Press reported that of the 21 COVID-19 deaths across the United States, at least 16 of those have been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home. As of Thursday, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Illinois nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
