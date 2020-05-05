My grandmother was a registered nurse. I remember watching in awe as a child while she whipped out her old blood pressure cuff and stethoscope at a family Thanksgiving to do free screenings. This may have been the moment I first realized that I wanted to become a nurse.
Dolores Ryherd, RN, was very intelligent, thorough, and kind. Unfortunately, she passed before I graduated nursing school, but my hope is that she would be proud of who I am today!
Becoming a nurse is a journey and takes a lot of hard work, passion and dedication. There are many avenues of education one can take to become a nurse and none are wrong! I have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing that I obtained online through Illinois State University, but first received my associate’s degree in nursing from Lake Land College in May of 2015.
I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the education that I received at these two institutions and I highly recommend them to anyone pursuing a career in nursing. The tuition was reasonable, I did not have to travel far, and the coursework really prepared me well for the real world.
It was through Lake Land College that I first did a clinical rotation in surgery, and I knew instantly that I had found my niche. I have since taken my education to the next level in order to provide the best evidence-based care to my patients and became CNOR certified. This is a certification specific to intraoperative, also known as surgical, registered nurses. There are many certified nurses where I work and certifications are available for nearly every specialty.
I am the lead circulator and a charge nurse in the operating room at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and I love what I do! Surgical nurses can circulate, scrub, or become a first assistant with extra schooling. The main role of the circulator is to advocate for their patients.
In surgery, often patients are asleep and cannot speak for themselves, so the circulator ensures a safe environment and that the patient’s wishes are carried out. Other things that circulators do include assisting anesthesia with intubation, documentation, prepping, positioning, and obtaining any necessary supplies.
Scrub nurses and surgical technologists get the correct instrumentation opened and set up for surgery, maintain sterility, and hand instruments directly to the surgeon. Together the circulator and scrub oversee counting.
First assistants do things like suture the patient’s incision closed, apply dressings, and assist the surgeon with surgery. The teamwork atmosphere of the operating room is an impressive thing to see and each person’s role is important to the successful outcome of patients.
I am so fulfilled by being a part of improving someone’s quality of life, or even sometimes saving their life.
Last year I had the opportunity to visit the Florence Nightingale Museum in London. It was humbling to be in a place with such history and to reminded of all the nurses who came before me who built such a trusted and respected profession. I value being a part of that.
I also want to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues out there for doing what they do! We are nurses not seeking praise or gratitude, but it is sure nice to hear it sometimes.
Happy Nurses Week!
