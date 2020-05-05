I am sitting at my kitchen table on a Thursday morning, dressed in my scrubs, lunch packed for the day, and finishing my last bites of breakfast. Like I do every morning I have my phone on the table beside me as I look at Facebook, delete emails, and catch up on the news.
Suddenly, my phone starts vibrating and my ringtone "Galway Girl" by Ed Sheeran starts playing. It is 5:58 a.m. The number shows up as St. Anthony's Hospital. I know the call is not for calling me off for the day. No. This call is for the special unit that has been set up for patients that are either awaiting results of their COVID-19 testing or they are COVID-19 positive.
I am told to call the nursing supervisor when I get to work, change into hospital-provided scrubs, and report to the special unit. The special unit is where anyone "going in" to take care of patients is to wear a "bunny suit" – another layer of protection – and a special helmet with a shield and a box attached that blows air into your face covering. With shoe covers and gloves on, we walk through double doors into the unit. Before each entry into a patient room, we don yellow isolation gowns and another pair of gloves.
Even though patients I have had have been confused throughout this whole time we are living in, there is still an understanding of what is happening. They don't see visitors. No family allowed. We are always wearing a mask and eye covering of some kind.
If they are hard of hearing, they used to be able to read our lips and see us smile. Another nurse told me last week, “the patients can't see your smile, but they can see the smile in your eyes." The patients try to interpret what comes out a little muffled through our masks.
Last week on my regular inpatient floor I was trying to make conversation with a man who was hard-of-hearing. I teased him about being "sleepy." He was a very alert man, but he furrowed his brow and said, "I'm not weeping."
"No, no," I said, “I said you are sleepy this morning.”
He looked at his wrist where his intravenous site was – “I'm not bleeding, I think I'm OK."
Finally, I raised my mask up to show him my lips – "Sleepy."
"Oh," he laughed. We both got a laugh out of it.
Throughout these past months, I can't help but think of the phrase, "For such a time as this." I Googled this phrase; I did not know this comes from the Bible, in the Book of Esther, Esther 4:14. I encourage people to read this and reflect on it for these times we are living in.
For us nurses, especially during Nurses Week 2020 (side note: The World Health Organization designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife), we have come to realize that THIS is the time that we were born for. The years of hard work, schooling, studying, crying, laughing – we were made for this.
Yes, we are scared just like everyone else. I would be lying if after my 5:58 a.m. phone call I would say I felt nothing. I could barely finish breakfast, put my coat on, kennel my Beagle in her crate, stop shaking inside – but I had to keep telling myself that I was ready. My fellow nurses were ready.
We were facing this enemy head on. We were born for a time like this.
