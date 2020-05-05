My name is Jessica Loftis and I am a nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Being a nurse has been the best decision I have ever made in my life. If I were able to go back in time to tell myself that I would be a nurse when I got older, the younger me would have died laughing. Basically, growing up I thought being a nurse was only about taking vital signs and passing medications, but it is SO MUCH MORE.
I am blessed to say that I work full time in the CCU, part-time teaching future nursing students, and will pick up on the med-surg units when time allows. I originally was going to write about all the things I loved about being a nurse but I think I am going to take this time to tell you about the thing I love the most, the opportunities I have had.
For me, being a nurse is rewarding.
I have had the opportunity to work with the most incredible people I have ever met.
I have had the opportunity to grow as a person.
I have had the opportunity to hold several patients’ hands while they passed away.
I have had the opportunity to hug a patient who was recovering from what my co-workers and I thought was going to be this patient’s death sentence.
I have had the opportunity to be the hug that comforts a dying patient’s family member.
I have had the opportunity to high-five a patient because they finally had that bowel movement that the doctor was waiting on to discharge that patient.
I have had the opportunity to learn from some of the smartest people I have ever crossed paths with.
As a nurse, you get the opportunity to work in a career where you can choose a different path whenever you want. You can go from working with elderly to delivering babies to evaluating victims of crimes. You have the opportunity to experience some of the best memories with your patients or be there for them during their worst memories.
Whether it being there for the good or the bad, I get the opportunity to be a part of someone’s life during one of the most crucial times in their life.
I cannot imagine getting these opportunities doing anything else or feeling like I am doing something that truly matters to me and others. Being a nurse is the most fulfilling experience I have ever had and if you have ever thought about being a nurse, do it. You will not regret it. I promise.
