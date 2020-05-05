Common things thought of when thinking of hospital nursing are bed pans, sponge baths, medicine, IVs, catheters, tubes and wires. Yes, hospital nursing is about all those things.
It is also so much more. It’s watching monitors at 2 a.m. and silently hoping the next blood pressure will be higher (or lower depending on the circumstances) than the last.
It’s making the call to the family that it’s time to get here, now.
It’s holding the hand of someone passing from this world to the next when the family just can’t quite get here in time.
It’s praying with the family that has just lost their loved one.
It’s providing that same family with tissues, hugs and condolences.
It’s trying to hold it together after you’ve been spit on, swung at and yelled at all shift long by someone who doesn’t know any better.
It’s being there for your co-workers when they’ve endured the same treatment.
It’s encouraging the fresh surgical patient to get out of bed and walk even though it’s going to hurt.
It’s joking with the anxious patient to take their mind off their breathing troubles.
It’s reassuring the patient whose body has undergone a major change and will never look as it did before.
It’s explaining once again what the doctor said two hours ago.
It’s comforting the daughter who lives across the country and can’t be there.
It’s finding a foster home for the truck driver’s dog when he has fallen ill.
Hospital nursing is night shift, day shift, weekends, holidays, all day, every day.
It’s aggravating, upsetting, discouraging, complicated – but oh so rewarding.
It’s not a profession but a calling. It’s what we do and who we are. It’s a privilege. It’s an honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.