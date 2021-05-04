Of course, most people know the general things about the nursing profession. We start IVs, assess patients, give medications, and take vital signs. We call the doctor when we are concerned about a lab value. We help patients with their activities of daily living. We are typically the first face you see in the hospital. All of these things are pretty basic knowledge, but there are a few more things I bet the general population would be interested to learn.
We all remember certain patients and their families long after they are discharged from the hospital. We give report to the oncoming nurse at the end of our shift and often go home and think about our patients.
“I wonder what their latest blood level was?”
“Did their family make it into town in time to say goodbye?”
“Oh, I totally forgot that bed 3 wanted a warm blanket!”
I can’t tell you the amount of times I have been lying awake at night thinking of my patients and how they are doing or what I could’ve done to help them more, even though the answer is usually nothing. And when we see you walking around Walmart without the need for oxygen or a walker, we are ecstatic to know you are doing well and healthy!
We can hold our pee an insanely long amount of time. I think the record for myself personally is close to 16 hours. Along with neglecting our bladders, we also often feed our patients three meals a day and a couple of snacks while we have only taken a few sips of cold coffee and a bite of graham cracker and peanut butter we snuck from the cabinet in the unit kitchen, because we are constantly putting the needs of others before our own. Yes, even to the point of almost peeing our pants.
We are masters at controlling our emotions and expressions. You would have to be, to be capable of watching a family say goodbye to their mother, the rock and foundation of their family, while she is struggling to breathe, and immediately leave that room, and go next door to cheer a patient on who is taking their first steps after having a major surgery.
It’s tough, and sometimes I fail at holding back the emotions. I learned very quickly to make sure my mascara was waterproof and to seek out the best places in the ICU to cry or occasionally scream in private.
More times than not our family and loved ones get the remaining pieces of us that are left over from our long 12-hour shifts and we feel guilty. Nursing is physically demanding. I think it could be a new type of exercise program, “Nurse-fit.” Walk 10,000-plus steps and lift/move 200-pound patients day in and day out and your body feels it. We are often so exhausted our spouses get to hear, “Do you want to get take out?” more often than we would like to admit because we are too drained to even think about making something for dinner, and when we do, my personal specialty is a bowl of cheerios and milk!
We are so emotionally drained from our day that sometimes all we need is silence and a hot shower and we are so very thankful our families are good at understanding this.
Despite these things, you may not have known about nurses or our profession. If you asked a number of nurses — including myself — if they could change their profession, would they? A resounding majority would tell you no and not think twice about their answer, because you don’t choose to be a nurse — you are called to be a nurse. Nurses persevere through the most difficult days, the longest shifts. And even through the daily challenges that were further complicated by a global pandemic, we still answer the call day after day, shift after shift.
