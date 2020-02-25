EFFINGHAM — William N. Ruholl, 36, of Effingham, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.
A police officer testified earlier this month that he observed multiple injuries to a child at Ruholl’s residence, including bruising and welts to the child’s face, neck, chest, arms, stomach and back. A medical examination of the child later found marks on the child’s buttocks as well.
During the hearing on Tuesday, a judge scheduled pretrial hearings for March 18 at 10 a.m. and April 16 at 1 p.m., with a jury trial set for April 27 at 8:30 a.m.
