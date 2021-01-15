A young newspaper reporter wanted to get more involved in the Effingham community. So in 1975, she started volunteering at the Effingham Chamber of Commerce.
That reporter, Norma Lansing, eventually started a “very part-time” job working in the afternoons doing clerical work for the Chamber. Having found she quite liked doing work with Effingham businesses, she continued working, eventually accepting a full time position.
In 1988, Lansing took the job of President and CEO of the Chamber, a position she’s stepping down from on April 30, 2021.
Though she’s leaving after more than four decades with the chamber and three decades at its helm, she has no interest in slowing down in the months leading up to her retirement.
“I still love what I do very much,” Lansing said. “I’m not gonna sit back and wait for my retirement date to come.”
While at the Chamber, Lansing has witnessed – and pushed for – great change to the organization and Effingham, more broadly.
“The chamber has grown and changed with the needs of the community,” Lansing said. “You can’t be who you always were.”
Lansing is particularly proud of the professionalization of the Chamber of Commerce during her time there. Early in her tenure, Lansing said the Chamber spent too much time focusing on planning events rather than building up the business community.
“They were actually organizing the Effingham County Fair Parade,” said Lansing. “I think we can do some of those things, those bigger things, that can bring recognition to the county.”
Since that time, building up community and bringing people into conversations about business in Effingham has been a focus of Lansing’s career.
In 2014, Lansing lead the Chamber of Commerce in founding the now annual “Manufacturing Day,” in which high school students from around the area tour local industrial businesses, including John Boos and Company, Siemer Milling Company, Sherwin-Williams, Kingery Printing, and just about every other major manufacturer in Effingham.
The program typically involves more than 300 students from more than ten schools in and out of the county, according to Lansing. It was one of the programs that helped the chamber win the 2020 Chamber of the Year Award from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, which represents more than 1,300 Chambers of Commerce in the United States and Canada.
Never one to rest on her laurels, she brought up ways she wants to improve the program in the same breath as the impressive nature of the collaboration.
“It doesn’t have to be about one day,” she said, adding that she wants to focus on building the relationships between students and those businesses.
As she approaches retirement, Lansing is still working on connecting students to local industry. Lansing has been instrumental in helping launch the Effingham Regional career Academy, a collaborative enterprise between 14 school districts, Lake Land College, and the Chamber of Commerce to offer vocational training to students and adults.
“I continually want to do my part to see that to completion,” she said of the project. “I feel good about it because of the collaborations we already have. We can work together to fill each other’s needs.”
The spirit of collaboration is important to Lansing, who says that getting more people involved in her organization’s activities is the perennial issue of running an effective Chamber.
“The struggle is always bringing people to the table,” she said. “I’m always hopeful that we can figure out how to get people to come to the table to have these discussions that aren’t necessarily comfortable.”
The fruits of that effort to bring people to the table have included her work with students and also expanding the Chamber of Commerce to include all of Effingham County and nearly doubling its membership.
Community leaders and other people involved in the chamber say they’ll miss Lansing’s influence.
“Norma is very dedicated to the business community. Norma and I have worked on many projects over the years, both as I served as Police Chief and now as Mayor,” said Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach. “Norma will be hard to replace.”
Schutzbach said that it was rarely just Lansing who showed up to support initiatives and events, instead bringing her networking skills and a deep knowledge of the community. She was able to connect people and groups.
“The Chamber, under Norma’s direction, has always been available for background support for community events,” he said.
Angie Hartke, who has served on the Chamber’s board and is currently the chair of the group that plans the Chamber’s annual gala, has worked with Lansing for more than 15 years.
“Norma is very knowledgeable. She does a great job in being a liaison between the community and the Chamber,” Hartke said. “I don’t know of any individual other than Norma that puts in that much time.”
“At every meeting, my appreciation of Norma’s leadership and admiration for how much she loves our community grows,” said Jack Speer, who chairs the Chamber’s Board of Directors, in a press release.
Though Lansing is excited about spending time with her family and having more free time to focus on things that interest her, her work ethic does not have the same hard retirement date that the rest of her has.
“I know I will still be involved,” Lansing said with a quiet smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.