EFFINGHAM — Many tearful “thank-you” messages were shared on Saturday at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Business Recognition Gala. Most of them were directed to one person: Retiring Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Norma Lansing.
Lansing, who was named Effingham Daily News Citizen of Year, has spent more than four decades at the chamber, leading and shaping the business community in Effingham. Throughout her tenure, she has grown membership in the chamber, instituted new programs, and led the chamber to be recognized last year as the national Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
“Choosing a citizen of the year is always difficult but it was more difficult this year,” said EDN Editor Jeff Long. He cited health care workers, essential businesses and others who responded bravely to the COVID-19 pandemic as people who also deserve to be honored.
“Many, many people deserve this recognition. On behalf of this community that I love very, very much, thank you,” Lansing said when she received the award.
Lansing’s recognition didn’t end there, as much of the evening was dedicated to celebrating her accomplishments. Lansing is stepping down from her tenure at the chamber at the end of the month and Lucinda Hart is taking her place.
To celebrate Lansing’s retirement, state Reps. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, and Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, shared a commendation from the Illinois House of Representatives, and Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach declared April 24, 2021, “Norma Lansing Day.”
Perhaps most emotional was the chamber’s staff presenting to Lansing a basket of chocolate, a reference to her penchant for visiting her co-workers’ desks for a piece of candy.
Alongside Lansing, a community member and businesses were recognized for their contributions to Effingham County.
Wayne Funneman was recognized as the Effingham-Teutopolis News Report Volunteer of the Year for his work at The Cross at the Crossroads as a greeter, groundskeeper and more.
"I really don't know what to say. I'm so appreciative of everybody. Thank you,” said Funneman after receiving the award.
Funneman is responsible for the handmade crosses that are often available to visitors at the Cross.
Two businesses were also recognized by the chamber for their accomplishments over the past year, with special recognition for creative responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Niemerg’s Steakhouse was recognized for its community- and customer-focused reaction to the pandemic, including its impromptu-turned-permanent drive-thru and stocking grocery items early in the pandemic.
“I just want to say thank you to all of you for the support and for taking care of us,” said the restaurant’s general manager, Jason Sandschafer, when he accepted the honor. “I want to make sure I thank our 160 employees. I'm very proud that throughout the pandemic we kept everyone working and we didn't let anyone go.”
The Equity was also recognized. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, they expanded their store, moved headquarters, and saw record revenues.
“On behalf of the 475 members of team Equity, I'm proud to accept this honor,” said Equity CEO Bruce Vernon.
More on this year’s honorees will be featured in a special Citizen of the Year section in the Effingham Daily News this Saturday.
