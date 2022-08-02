National Weather Service report at noon Tuesday for Cumberland-Clark-Effingham-Jasper-Crawford-Clay-Richland-Lawrence counties.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for east central Illinois and southeast Illinois.
Tuesday afternoon and tonight.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and heavy rain early this afternoon, before diminishing during mid and late afternoon. Additional flooding will be possible early this afternoon due to recent very heavy rainfall in southeast IL. A few strong to possibly severe storms are possible southwest of an Effingham to Lawrenceville line this afternoon for gusty winds.
Minor flooding has developed along the Little Wabash River near Clay City with moderate flooding forecast on Thursday. Minor flooding is likely to develop on the lower Embarras River at Lawrenceville during this afternoon and continue into Thursday.
Heat indices will reach the upper 90s to around 100 degrees late this afternoon.
Wednesday through Monday.
Heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees are expected on Wednesday afternoon.
Thunderstorms will move into southeast IL during Wednesday night and continue through much of Thursday. While some of the rain may be heavy, severe weather threat is low during this time. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon but not expected to be severe.
Flooding on the Little Wabash and lower Embarras Rivers is expected to linger for a few days.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT ...
Spotter activation is possible this afternoon southwest of an Effingham to Lawrenceville line. Reports of flooding or rainfall amounts would be greatly appreciated.
National Weather Service report at noon Tuesday for McLean-De Witt-Piatt-Champaign-Vermilion-Macon-Moultrie-Douglas-Coles-Edgar-Shelby counties.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Illinois and east central Illinois.
Tuesday afternoon and tonight.
Isolated thunderstorms will occur this afternoon, mainly early. The severe weather threat is low, though a few thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rains south of I-72 early this afternoon. Heat indices will rise into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees by late afternoon.
Wednesday through Monday.
Heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees are expected on Wednesday afternoon.
Thunderstorms will begin moving into areas north of a Taylorville to Danville line by late afternoon, but will become more widespread in the evening. Some of these storms will be strong or briefly severe, with damaging winds the main concern. While the threat of storms continues into Thursday, severe weather is not expected then.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT
Spotter activation is not anticipated through tonight. However,
reports of flooding or rainfall amounts would be greatly
appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.