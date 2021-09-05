All signs point to a COVID-19 crisis in Southern Illinois, an area with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
There is one ICU bed available in Region 5, and on Friday, Jackson County reported 1,329 COVID-19 cases for the month of August — the highest monthly total since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
All of the Southern Seven Health Department's region remain at warning level as the virus continues to spread, and the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 132 new cases on Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health's southernmost Region 5 is officially the worst in Illinois as far as ICU bed availability goes, state health data showed Friday.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, IDPH listed a ICU utilization of 99% for Region 5, meaning just one ICU bed was available. In Region 6, which includes Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Cumberland, Fayette and Shelby counties, IDPH listed only 31 ICU beds available out of 143 for a 78% utilization.
The Jackson County Health Department on Friday also reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the county's total to 89 since the start of the pandemic.
Paula Clark, operations section chief for the Jackson County Health Department, said that for each of these cases, there are typically 6 to 8 close contacts who need to be notified and placed into quarantine.
"This variant, the delta variant, is very, very infectious and we really need people to social distance, do not get in large gatherings at all, and when you go out, wear a mask," Clark said. "(...) Activities that were safe two months ago are no longer safe, that we're in a different place right now than we were in early summer because we have so much infection."
The influx of cases is placing a strain on the department's staff, she said. Clark said staff members have been working double time for 18 months — about 60 to 80 hours a week to handle the cases.
"(It) takes an extremely heavy, heavy toll when you have worked with a family for a few weeks during their infection and there's a death or that they've been out of work for two weeks, and now they're trying to pick back up, you know, financially," Clark said. "It's just a huge strain emotionally on public health workers, but it's also a huge strain on our community and on our economy. And, you know, if we ever really want to get a handle on this, we really need to vaccinate and pull back on some of our activities."
