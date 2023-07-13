Teutopolis Fire Protection District reported another accident in the construction zone on I-70, this one on Thursday at 1:54 p.m.
"Teutopolis with auto-aid from Montrose were dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident, Interstate-70 eastbound at mile marker 100.5. This is within the ongoing construction zone. Upon arrival C600 reported two tractor trailer semis and two passenger vehicles — all vehicles upright, the two passenger vehicles off the roadway in the center median.
"No injuries reported — all drivers signed medical refusals. The two semis were able to drive from the scene. ISP Troop 9 investigating the cause of the accident."
