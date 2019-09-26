Effingham Fire Department responded to a call around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Petro Stopping Center, 1805 West Fayette, Effingham, where there was a truck on fire in the repair shop.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was inside the repair shop when mechanics noticed smoke coming from under the hood of the truck cab.
The mechanics grabbed “a number of fire extinguishers” from within the repair shop to extinguish the fire that was located in the motor compartment of the cab of the Peterbilt.
The origin of the fire is believed to be in the area of the starter, Tutko said, which had been replaced by a different repair shop recently. Damage from the fire was limited to the engine compartment, but Tutko said he didn’t have a damage estimate cost yet.
There were no injuries and no structural damage to the repair shop facility.
