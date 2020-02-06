EFFINGHAM — No charges will be filed in the shooting that wounded an employee last month at the John Boos Factory Showroom and Outlet, according to authorities.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said the shooter was a 60-year-old man from Michigan who had a semi-automatic handgun and a valid concealed-carry permit. He was not required to have a FOID card because Michigan state law does not require one, McFarland said.
The victim, Nick Nichols, 61, of Toledo, was loading furniture for the Michigan man on Jan. 11 when the gun went off. Effingham police responded to the showroom, located at 1703 Ave. of Mid-America, at 2:05 p.m. for a report of an employee who had been shot.
Officers secured the scene and rendered aid to Nichols while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Two days later Nichols had surgery to remove a bullet, according to his wife, Cheryl Nichols. She said at the time that her husband suffered a fractured tail bone, femur and partially shattered pelvic bone.
Cheryl Nichols said recently that her husband is “just concentrating on healing right now” and would provide no further comment on his current condition.
A preliminary investigation into the incident determined that the shooting to be accidental, and police turned the case over to Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler for review.
Kibler said Thursday he agreed that it was all just an accident and no criminal charges are warranted. He said it is his understanding that Nick Nichols does not want to pursue charges.
