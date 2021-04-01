MASON — Nine candidates are competing to fill five trustee seats in Mason.
Vivian Cain, Sandra Henderson and Melanie Noland are incumbents, while Blaine McWhorter makes his first attempt for a trustee seat. The four candidates are competing for three 4-year open trustee seats.
There are two seats open for two-year terms, with five candidates running. Incumbents James Noland and Taylor Flowers are running against Danny Allen Austin, Brandon Jolly and J.T. Kuhlman.
Lisa O’ Leary is the only board trustee that doesn’t have to run this election.
Running unopposed is Donald Flowers for mayor, Tina Moore for town clerk and Melody Culver for treasurer.
Sandy Henderson
Henderson is 72 and owns a small business. She has two daughters and a grandson. She has served on the board off and on since the 1990s.
She said the reason there are so many running this year is because there are several trustee seats open, adding this is the first time in a long time they have had so many running for trustee in a contested election.
“I’ve lived in Mason over 35 years and I was mayor for 11 years,” Henderson said. “I like the town and like to be involved.”
Henderson said what sets her apart from her opponents is her experience.
“I’ve been through about six mayors. I just like the town. It’s home,” Henderson said.
“Anyone coming in for the first time that has never done this has no clue as to how things are, how it works or anything else,” Henderson said.
She said this term she basically has the same goal.
“I just want to make our community better,” Henderson said.
Vivian Cain
Cain is 77, retired, and recently widowed. She has three children, eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She said her husband, Larry Cain, was very active in the community.
She has been a member of the board since the early 1980s and is a long-time Effingham County election judge for the Mason precinct. Cain also is Sergeant-at-Arms for the local American Legion Post Auxiliary.
Since Cain started with the board in the early 1980s, this election is the first or second time she recalls having a contested race.
Cain likes being a trustee so she can keep in touch with members of the community.
“I like to help out where I can,” Cain said. “I’ve lived her since 1967 and raised my kids in Mason. It’s great to live in caring community and we have a very caring board.”
Cain would like to find grant opportunities to fix the community’s sidewalks.
“We would like to do more in the community, but it’s hard to do when you don’t have the money coming in,” Cain said.
She said the roads in town are in need of repair and thinks the board may have grant opportunity to get roads repaired and oiled.
“I’ve always enjoyed being on the board doing what we need to do,” Cain said.
Melanie Noland
Melanie Noland is a 53-year-old truck driver, married to Jim Noland, who is also a truck driver and running for a two-year trustee seat. They have five adult children and two grandchildren and another on the way.
Noland thinks the main issue motivating so many people to run for trustee this year is a different mindset between the young and older generations.
“Our younger generation hopes to replace our elders, so they may update and modernize our traditional values,” Noland said.
Noland said the main thing that motivates her personally to run for office is her dedication to the community.
“I am interested in my village. I care about my community and I want to preserve our small-town values and relationships,” Noland said.
She said knowing the community is one of her major assets.
“I have been a member of the southern Effingham County communities my entire life and I know our citizens personally, right down to their children, grandchildren and pets,” Noland said.
She stated several reasons that sets her apart from her opposing candidates.
“I am tough, fair, honest, forgiving and outspoken. I will stand up for what is right and just. I will speak for the citizens of my town so that their voices can be heard,” said Noland.
Noland thinks law enforcement is one of the most important issues.
“I support the police. Color should not excuse crime. Crime is a crime regardless of race. I expect the law to be bipartisan,” Noland said.
If elected, Noland wants to see abandoned or neglected properties cleaned up. She refuses to allow drugs to destroy the town, and wants to address the problem of neglected and stray or abandoned pets in town. She also wants to address the needs of the ailing and elderly.
Blaine McWhorter
McWhorter is single, 33, and 2008 graduate of Effingham High School. He is a member of the operators union and works as a heavy equipment operator. He is also a volunteer fireman and first responder for the Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District.
He wants to create activities for kids in the community especially during summer breaks from school.
“I want the Town of Mason to find something to do for the kids. There is nothing fun for the kids in Mason. I was thinking we could get baseball and basketball teams for kids in the summer and go to other communities like Effingham to face other teams,” McWhorter said. “I’ve lived here all my life and I never had anything fun to do in town growing up.”
While the town has a park district, he said it doesn’t offer any activities where all the kids can get together and do something as a community.
McWhorter said the biggest reason why he is running is it’s time for a change in Mason.
“It’s time to let the younger generation step in,” McWhorter said. “Some of them have been in there so long, it’s time for them to let the younger generation get in there. It’s time for a change. ”
He would like to follow in the footsteps of his father, Tom McWhorter, who served as trustee for several years. Eventually he would like to run for mayor, but for now he wants to start serving the public as a trustee and experience being in public office.
McWhorter said some of the major issues he sees in the town are trash pickup, cleaning up the town, trees that need to be removed and said some sidewalks are becoming a hazard and need to be replaced. He said some of the sidewalks are in such bad shape they could become a liability to the town if someone got injured.
“We should fix the sidewalks before we get into a lawsuit, not after,” McWhorter said. “The sidewalk that runs in front of my mom’s house is terrible and all it would take is one person to fall. This doesn’t fall on the landowner it’s the responsibility of the city.”
James Noland
Noland is 48 and works as a truck driver, mechanic and is an ordained minister and a member of the Universal Life Church. Noland is an incumbent trying to hold on to his trustee seat.
Noland said the reason he thinks there are so many running for trustee is because the younger generation has new ideas.
“I’ve been a Mason resident for almost 12 years. I love my town and the people in it. I’ve built wonderful relationships and I want to see positive growth,” Noland said.
He said what qualifies him most for the trustee position is the relationships he has made with community members over the years.
“I know and talk to a lot of residents and we share the same views,” Noland said.
Noland said his views and opinions are just a few of the traits that sets him apart from his opponents.
“I am very open and honest. It’s all about our town and each other,” Noland said.
As a trustee, Noland wants to see roads repaired, ordinances and better communication between the town and fellow residents on all other issues.
If elected, he wants to deal with the feral cat population and cleanliness of the town. He would also like to see more people coming to open forum.
Taylor Flowers
Flowers is 24, the daughter of Mayor Donald Flowers and Tammy Flowers and the sister of Dylan (Bubba) and Tiara Flowers.
She has been a trustee of the board since January 2020, when she was appointed by the board to fill a vacant seat. Flowers is a 2014 graduate of Effingham High School and went on to Lake Land College, where she graduated with an associate degree in Science. She holds a CNA certificate and recently worked during the COVID-19 response issue this time last year.
Flowers is a licensed sales producer for Brandy Holmes-Drenckpohl Agency, Allstate Insurance of Effingham.
She thinks the main reason so many people are running for trustee is to have a vote in what is happening in the town.
Flowers’ motivation is that generations of her family have served on the board. Now she wants to do her part to help out the community.
“Caring about our little town has been instilled in me. Both my late grandfather and my father have been part of the board. My Dad is the current mayor and every time he would come home from a meeting I would be interested in what was happening. When the seat became available in December 2019, I knew it was something I was interested in,” Flowers said.
She said what qualifies her for the position is the fact she has lived in Mason all of her life and she is a registered voter.
“I believe it is super important for the younger generation, like myself, to be a part of the community and to have a say in what goes on around them,” Flowers said.
Flowers feels her age sets her apart from most of her opposition, excluding candidates Danny Allen Austin and J.T. Kuhlman. She said she believes it important to have a few young individuals on the board to make sure the younger generation has a say in the Mason community. She would also like to see Mason as a home to young people and families in the future.
“I also believe I think in a different way than others on the board, but we all ultimately have the same vision of making Mason a town where people want to raise a family and live the rest of their lives,” Flowers said.
She said the important issue is making sure the community is a place where people want to live. She would like to see kids playing in the parks as she did as a child. Flowers would also like to see Mason as a safe, friendly community where people want to raise families and a place where she can one day raise a family.
Flowers said she hopes during her time in office she can get the board to approve a speed monitor for the highway.
“We’ve had issues for years with people running off the highway. Last week we had someone run into my neighbor’s yard because they were going too fast,” Flowers said.
She said the speed monitor issue was brought before the board and tabled due to the cost. Flowers said she thinks the cost of a monitor system is reasonable for the protection it gives people of Mason and those who travel through the community. She would also like to improve Mason’s emergency plan in case of a disaster with ideas she has studied. She said she learned how to set up a shelter if the Red Cross would not be available.
Brandon Jolly
Jolly is 28 and married with three children. He works for Abbott EMS as an EMT and is currently furthering his education by taking classes for an associate degree in Applied Science majoring in Paramedical Services.
He said a reason more candidates are running this election is they live in the community and feel there’s more they can do to make it better or keep the community on the path to success.
“I am running because I believe I can help be the voice for someone who feels they don’t have one,” Jolly said.
Jolly believes his experience working with several people who have differing backgrounds and beliefs in stressful situations would be an asset to the board.
“What sets me apart is I am committed to ensure that my community is a safe, comfortable place to live not only for my family, but my neighbors as well,” Jolly said.
He said one of the most important issues right now in the community is some community members lack the ability to be heard.
“I want to accomplish open communication for the community to feel like they are being heard and their concerns are being addressed,” Jolly said.
J.T. Kuhlman
Kuhlman could not be reached by the Effingham Daily News.
Danny Allen Austin
Austin said in a phone interview he just received a new job that would not allow him to be available on the night of board meetings. However, he has not officially withdrawn from the race.
