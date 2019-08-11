On Monday, Aug. 12, the transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the Jefferson Avenue project will take place.
OVer the weekend, the intersection of Banker and Jefferson remained closed to allow the crosswalk sealer and the joint filler to cure. The sidewalks around the Banker and Jefferson intersection are open with temporary curb ramps.
On Monday, workers will begin relocating the temporary fencing, barricades, road closed signs and advance warning signs to open the Banker and Jefferson Intersection.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the intersection of Jefferson and Fifth will be closed until further notice. Fifth Street will be closed from the alley South of Jefferson to the parking lot entrance on the North side of the Effingham County Government Center - Courthouse. The sidewalks around the Jefferson and Fifth intersection will remain open utilizing temporary curb ramps with temporary fencing along the work area.
