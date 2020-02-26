Newton native Hannah Bergbower has been spending the past several years improving maternal, child health care in poor countries in Africa and Asia and enhancing midwifery around the world.
After graduating from Newton Community High School in 2008, Bergbower received a bachelor’s in science in nursing in 2010 from the Lakeview College of Nursing. From there, she went on to Indiana University, where she received her master’s in public health in 2012.
She then did a fellowship in global clinical education from 2014 to 2016 through Massachusetts General Hospital.
During her fellowship, Bergbower spent time in Tanzania, Africa, as a Peace Corps volunteer. While there, she was on the faculty of two different academic institutions, Mirembe School of Nursing and the University of Dodoma.
She taught clinically in the classroom and worked on faculty and program development, as well as curriculum development.
“I would often teach a classroom of more than 200 students and was in clinical with more than 200 students across 17 wards,” Bergbower said.
While in Tanzania, she began working as a midwife. It would persuade her to earn a Master of Science in Nursing as a nurse-midwife and women’s health practitioner in 2018.
Bergbower lived in Tanzania until 2016, when she moved to Malawi. While in Malawi, Africa, Bergbower focused on mentoring nurses and midwives and developing educational programs.
Bergbower then moved to Bangladesh, Asia, where she worked with natives in charge of a midwife-run birth center and helped open 20-25 more of them.
Bergbower is currently living in Bangladesh, working as a Technical Director with Integral Global Consulting, coordinating on public health projects in Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
Her full-time job is through the Hope Foundation in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Through them, Bergbower is a Midwifery Birth Center Clinic Coordinator and Midwifery Supervisor. She is also co-leading with the founder of the nongovernmental organization the development of a research agenda and partnership with a U.S. academic institution.
In addition to practicing midwifery, she is currently a consultant with the American College of Nurse-Midwives, focusing on enhancing the profile and presence of midwifery in the United States and policy.
Bergbower continues to remain engaged in mentorship with her previous students in Tanzania, is an adviser for the student-led training teams and remains in close collaboration with the Dean and Faculty from the School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Public Health at the University of Dodoma, according to the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Global Health. Many of her students have gone on to practice and are also instructors in academic and clinical settings.
