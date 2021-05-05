A Newton woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois 33 in Effingham County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported a red 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by Lauren A. Lustig, 22, of Teutopolis, was southbound on Teutopolis Blacktop and stopped at the intersection with Illinois 33 when Lustig attempted to turn left onto Illinois 33 and was struck as the vehicle crossed in front of a brown 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Jennifer M. Kunzeman, 36, of Newton. The accident occurred at 7:36 a.m.
Kunzeman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Lustig was cited for failure to yield right of way/intersection while turning left.
