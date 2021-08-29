A Newton woman died following an accident in Effingham County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported Linda K. Miller, 72, of Newton, was driving a 2015 black Nissan Altima west on Illinois Route 33 near County Road 1000N when Miller crossed the centerline and struck head on a 2017 gray Ford Explorer driven by Taylor E. Kerner, 28, of Newton, at 10:19 p.m.
Miller was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Kerner and a passenger, Kortni L. Augenstein, 23, Strasburg, were not injured.
Both lanes of Illinois 33 were closed while the crash was investigated. They reopened at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.