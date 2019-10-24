Andrea Aggertt was recently named the new Architect of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. But the Newton native wasn’t always drawn to architecture.
Aggertt said she didn’t have any formal architectural training before graduating from Newton Community High School in 1998.
“The crazy thing is I didn’t take anything related to architecture in high school,” Aggertt said. “A lot of people I’ve talked to their passion started in high school.”
Aggertt said she didn’t get interested in the architectural field until her freshman year at Southern Illinois University Carbondale when she happened to look into one of the classrooms.
“I saw all of these people’s drawings and building models and projects pinned up on the walls,” Aggertt said. “I thought that looks so cool.”
Aggertt’s own interest in drawing had more in common with the field than she realized.
“I’ve always liked to draw, just not imaginary figurines,” she said. “So, I liked to draw buildings, staircases, something I could put in the context of a built environment.”
Mom Bernice Probst, of Wheeler, said her daughter always had a love for art.
“She always liked science projects or any class where she had to make a display. She is real creative,” said Probst.
After Aggertt’s chance visit to the classroom that day, she decided to enroll in the architecture program. She graduated from SIUC in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture.
“After I graduated with my undergrad degree, I thought there was so much more to learn,” said Aggertt.
Immediately after graduation, she decided to go to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, where she finished her master’s degree in architecture.
“I want to not only pave the way for the future for generations to come, but be very cognizant about making mindful decisions of our environment. Not every building needs to be torn down. Sometimes you need to rehab and restore.” Aggertt said.
“But there is a time where you evaluate those structures and, unfortunately, some outlive their lifespan.” Aggrett added. “Architecture is my passion and I love it.”
Before accepting the Architect of the Illinois State Capitol position, Aggrett worked 15 years for Shive-Hattery in Bloomington as a consultant, working on a variety of architectural projects that included industrial, retail and commercial.
“Being on the private side of the business as a consultant, I always worked with facility groups,” Aggertt said. “I worked with those who were in charge of campuses or entire business units.”
“I decided about a year and a half ago I needed a new challenge.” Aggertt said. “I was searching for that right fit.”
Aggertt said she searched for a while before she found the job she thought was the perfect fit when her current position was posted last spring. Interviews started at the end of the summer and she was selected in October.
The Office of Architect of the Capitol is responsible for developing and implementing a long-range master plan of development for the Capitol complex. Aggertt is only the third person to hold the position.
Aggertt has a committee that helps make decisions for the Illinois State Capitol complex, including one leader from each caucus, the Speaker of the Senate, Assistant Speaker of the Senate, Clerk of the House and Assistant Clerk of the House.
A Capitol bill was passed last spring allocating $350 million for Capitol complex renovations.
“I will be working to make some significant changes to the Capitol complex in the next five to six years,” Aggertt said. “I would say the biggest challenge is going to be keeping in the context of what the Capitol is today, making improvements, adding additional space and bringing some of the areas up to ADA code.”
“It really speaks to those people who have disabilities to make sure they can experience the facilities like everyone else can,” Aggertt said.
Aggertt lives in Bloomington with her husband, John, 8-year-old son Bennett and 1-year-old daughter Taylor.
“Within the next year, we will be relocating to Springfield,” Aggertt said.
Aggertt’s parents, Barney and Bernice Probst, are excited about their daughter’s new position.
“We’re very proud of her,” Probst said. “She’s worked very hard.”
