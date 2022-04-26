A 68-year-old Newton man died Monday in a crash on Route 33 in Jasper County, according to Illinois State Police.
The Newton man was eastbound in a Dodge Journey on Route 33 just east of E. 1200th Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of an oncoming 2015 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer, police said.
Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch. The driver of the Journey was pronounced dead at the scene. The trucker, Tyler G. Carlson, 31, of Moscow Mills, Missouri, was not injured.
